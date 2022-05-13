Lasya School of Dance to Present Navarasas: Nine Moods Through Tales of the Cosmic Dancer Lord Shiva on June 26

- Advertisement -

By Suryaa Ramaswamy

BURLINGTON, MA–As the cultural world is beginning to bustle with activity after a two year hiatus, Lasya School of Dance is gearing up to enthrall the New England audience with a mega home production fund raiser event on June 26, 2022 at the Fogelberg Performing Arts Center of Burlington High School in Burlington, MA.

The thematic Bharatanatyam dance ballet titled ‘Rudram’ is all set to explore the ‘Navarasas’ (nine moods depicted in Bharata Muni’s Natyashastra) through the beautiful tales of the omnipotent cosmic dancer, Lord Shiva, as depicted in the mighty Shivapurana.

Proceeds from the show would benefit two charitable organizations – Sewa, USA and Malabar Rehabilitation for Handicapped, Kertala, India.

The dance school is planning to cast more than 130 vibrant dancers on stage, in an effort to produce a mythological spectacle filled with rhythmic dances, expressive dramas, intricate visuals and colorful costumes.

Sapna Krishnan established Lasya School of Dance back in 2004. She is extremely passionate and has molded more than 350 students with utmost dedication over the past 18 years in an effort to inculcate nothing but love for Bharatanatyam, a graceful art form that is steeped in Indian history, heritage and culture.

Their previous home production ‘Maya Madhavam’, a dance ballet based on charming Lord Krishna’s divine life, showcased in 2014 to commemorate the school’s 10th year anniversary. The event, also a fundraiser for cancer research, was highly appreciated by the New England audience for its stunning choreography, visual splendor, dramatic atmosphere and perfect execution by students.

Fond memories from ‘Maya Madhavam’ still remain etched in the hearts of New England audiences and have paved way for higher expectations from Lasya dance school’s next home production, ‘Rudram’.

‘Rudram’ promises to host almost 1,000 people and is nearly sold out 3 months before launch date. Rehearsals are in full swing under the able guidance of artistic director, Sapna Krishnan .

Anyone who would be interested in donating to Sewa International please use this link:https://form.jotform.com/220947930047155