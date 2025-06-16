Larry Ellison Becomes World’s 2nd Richest, Surpasses Zuckerberg and Bezos

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Oracle co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison has surged to become the world’s second-richest person, overtaking Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, following a major rise in Oracle’s stock value.

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings updated on June 15, Ellison’s net worth soared to $258.8 billion after Oracle reported strong quarterly earnings, propelling its share price upward. He now trails only Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, whose fortune stands at $410.8 billion.

The leap in Ellison’s wealth marks a remarkable climb. Just two months ago, in Forbes’ April 2025 billionaire list, he ranked fourth with a net worth of $192 billion. Since then, he has gained an estimated $66.8 billion — largely fueled by the surge in Oracle’s market value.

On June 13, Oracle shares jumped after the company reported earnings of $1.70 per share on revenue of $15.9 billion. The stock closed at $200, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s ongoing growth and AI-driven strategy.

Oracle has become increasingly central to the U.S. government’s artificial intelligence initiatives, especially under President Donald Trump’s “Project Stargate.” Alongside AI leaders like OpenAI and SoftBank, Oracle is playing a key role in developing national AI infrastructure.

Ellison, 80, has been outspoken about AI’s transformative potential. He recently suggested that AI-powered systems could usher in a new era of social behavior monitoring through real-time recording and feedback. He continues to serve as Oracle’s Chairman and Chief Technology Officer after founding the company in 1977 and stepping down as CEO in 2014.

Under his leadership, Oracle has expanded aggressively, including its $28.3 billion acquisition of health tech firm Cerner in 2021.

Ellison’s rise pushes 43-year-old Mark Zuckerberg to third place with a net worth of $235.7 billion, while 61-year-old Jeff Bezos slips to fourth at $226.8 billion. Bezos, currently in the spotlight for his upcoming marriage to Lauren Sanchez, had previously held the top spot for several years.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett, now retired at 94, rounds out the top five with a net worth of $152.1 billion. (Source: IANS)