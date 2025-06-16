Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Salman Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rashmika Mandanna Calls ‘Kuberaa’ a First-of-Its-Kind Role

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna says her upcoming film Kuberaa is unlike anything she’s done before. In a social media post, she shared that the crime drama feels especially meaningful because it allowed her to explore new ground as an actor.

“Kuberaa is special in so many ways,” she wrote on Instagram. “As an actor, I keep striving to do something different, and this is one such project. I hope you enjoy the world of Kuberaa—fingers crossed!”

The film follows Deepak (Nagarjuna), a principled government officer who joins forces with a mysterious beggar, Deva (Dhanush), to take down a corrupt tycoon (Jim Sarbh). But when Deva disappears—leaving behind a fortune—things spiral out of control. The trailer teases intense action and sharp dialogue, including the line: “A beggar has pulled the government into trouble.”

Rashmika plays Sameer, a simple woman who believes in Deva. The ensemble cast includes Dalip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, and Hareesh Peradi.

Directed and co-written by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa is produced by Puskur Rammohan Rao under Amigos Creations. The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy, editing by Karthika Srinivas, and production design by Thota Tharani.

Kuberaa releases on June 20 in Telugu and Tamil, with a Hindi-dubbed version also available.

Up next for Rashmika are Thama, Pushpa 3, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow.

Kajol Shares What She Loves Most About Kolkata

Mumbai– Actress Kajol recently visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata to seek blessings before launching promotions for her upcoming film Maa. During a conversation with IANS, she spoke about her fondness for the city.

“I love the food, and I love the pace of Kolkata,” Kajol said. “There’s an ease here—unlike Mumbai, where your pulse quickens the moment you step in. Kolkata moves at its own rhythm, and even the traffic feels relaxed.”

Kajol also praised the warmth of the people, calling them “lovely” and “wonderful.”

She went on to commend her husband, Ajay Devgn, who has produced Maa under his banner, Devgn Films. “He’s a very hands-on producer—from scripting and music to VFX and marketing, he’s involved in every part. He’s really, really good at it,” she said.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and others. It is scheduled for release on June 27.

Kajol’s upcoming projects also include Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani, and Maharagni – Queen of Queens, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati.

Salman Khan Backs Darsheel Safary’s OTT Debut ‘Gamerlog’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Salman Khan has extended his support to Darsheel Safary’s OTT debut, Gamerlog, calling the project “very nice” as he unveiled its official poster.

The launch event saw cheers from producers Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah, along with director Arya Deo. For Darsheel, best known for Taare Zameen Par, the moment was surreal. “I’ve pinched myself 15,000 times and asked others to do it too—just to believe it’s real,” he said.

He shared that the involvement of Salman Khan, an actor he has long admired, was kept a surprise. “To have someone as iconic as Salman sir associate with Gamerlog is beyond what I ever imagined,” Darsheel said. “His energy and support have given our team a big boost.”

Gamerlog follows Raghu, aka Maverick (played by Darsheel), a small-town gamer who runs away to Mumbai in hopes of breaking into the high-stakes world of esports. In the city, he joins “Team Gamerlog,” which includes characters played by Anjali Sivaraman, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, and Akash Menon.

The coming-of-age esports drama began streaming on June 12 and is available on Amazon MX Player, as well as through Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

Krishna Shroff Explains Why She Skips Cheat Days

Mumbai– Fitness icon and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff says she no longer believes in cheat meals, opting instead for a more balanced, intuitive approach to eating.

“When I started my fitness journey, I used to follow the one-cheat-meal-a-week rule,” Krishna shared. “But I realized it actually set me back. Now, I just include my favorite foods in my everyday eating. I’m not dieting—I’m eating intuitively, and that comes with experience.”

By avoiding the binge-and-regret cycle, Krishna says she stays on track without feeling deprived. “If you include foods you love regularly, there’s no urge to cheat,” she added.

Krishna also co-owns the fitness brand MMA Matrix with her brother Tiger Shroff and their mother Ayesha Shroff. Known for its inclusive programs and rehab-focused training, MMA Matrix aims to offer a world-class experience with a personal touch.

“We wanted to build something more than a typical gym—something special,” Krishna said. “MMA Matrix brings global standards to India while still feeling like home.”

Arjun Kapoor Jokes About Staying Relevant Online: ‘Keeping the Algorithm Happy’

Mumbai– Arjun Kapoor took a lighthearted jab at the demands of social media, posting a stylish video montage with the caption, “All this is necessary to keep the algorithm happy.”

In the clip, the Singham Again actor poses in a sharp blue suit and sunglasses, set to the track “Shaky” by Sanju Rathod and G-SPXRK. The video showcases his changing moods and fashion flair—clearly curated to stand out online.

A day earlier, Arjun celebrated Father’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to his dad, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. He praised his father’s quiet strength and unwavering support, calling him a role model not only to their family but to everyone around him. Arjun also tagged siblings Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor in the emotional post.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad,” he wrote. “You’ve always been there for everyone and made their lives better. That’s a quality I’ll always admire about you… stay happy, stay healthy, stay you. Love you.”

Most recently, Arjun appeared as villain Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor.

Raveena Tandon Reflects on ‘New Beginnings’ After Air India Tragedy

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon shared a heartfelt message after flying with Air India in the wake of the airline’s recent tragedy, calling the experience a symbol of strength and resilience.

Posting photos from inside the plane, Tandon described the atmosphere as solemn yet united. “New beginnings… to rise and fly again against all odds,” she wrote. “The crew’s smiles were tinged with sadness, and the passengers shared silent condolences. It was a moment of quiet strength.”

She also extended her sympathies to the victims’ families, calling the crash “a wound that will never heal.”

Her post follows the June 12 crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner near Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives. Only one person survived.

“Godspeed always, @airindia,” she added. “Fearless and with the will to overcome. Jai Hind.”

In her photos, the Mohra star is seen seated on the aircraft, reflecting a mood of grace and quiet determination as she embarks on what she calls a journey of new beginnings.

Elnaaz Norouzi Explores Human Psychology for Her Role in ‘The Traitors’

Mumbai– Actress Elnaaz Norouzi delved deep into human psychology to prepare for her role in the reality series The Traitors, revealing that she spent months studying strategy, deception, and behavior.

“I’ve dedicated months to understanding the intricacies of human nature,” Norouzi told IANS. “I immersed myself in books on reading people, strategy, and deception. Books are my best friend.”

The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, premiered June 12 on Prime Video. The reality competition pits participants—known as “innocents”—against hidden “traitors” secretly selected by the host. The goal: expose the traitors before being eliminated.

The ensemble cast includes Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jannat Zubair, and more.

Based on the award-winning global format, the Indian version is produced by BBC Studios India and All3Media International.

Norouzi, who rose to fame with Sacred Games, has also appeared in Made in Heaven and Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond. She made her Hollywood debut in Kandahar alongside Gerard Butler and will next be seen in Hotel Tehran with Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Her Mom, Madhu Chopra

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to wish her mother, Madhu Chopra, a joyful birthday with a touching message and a video montage celebrating their bond.

The video featured moments of Madhu enjoying beach getaways, dancing during weddings, performing Kathak, and spending time with granddaughter Malti Marie. It also included family snapshots with Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas.

“Happy birthday to the woman who dances to the beat of her own drum! Here’s to many many more. We love you so much nai nai,” Priyanka wrote in the caption.

The actress has often expressed admiration for her mother’s strength and guidance. Last year, she called Madhu “the most magical woman I have ever known,” thanking her for helping the family grow into their best selves.

Madhu Chopra, a constant presence in Priyanka’s life, has frequently praised her daughter’s resilience and bold career choices, both in India and internationally.

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the July 2 release of her action-comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, which will stream on Prime Video.

Anupam Kher Heads to New York for Gala Premiere of Tanvi The Great

Mumbai– Veteran actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher is en route to New York for the gala premiere of his directorial project Tanvi The Great at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), in collaboration with the Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC).

In a video shared on Instagram, Kher expressed excitement about returning to New York after nearly five years. “I’m thrilled to share Tanvi The Great with audiences at NYIFF. It’s a film straight from my heart,” he said. He also announced upcoming screenings in Austin on June 21 and Houston on June 22.

The film, which had its world premiere at Cannes and later in London, will officially release on July 18. “It’s a film from India for the world,” Kher added. “Thank you NYIFF and IAAC for this honor. Jai Ho!”

Tanvi The Great stars debutante Shubhangi Dutt in the title role and features a cast that includes Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser. It is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. (Source: IANS)