Ageing and Smoking Behind Global Surge in Rheumatoid Arthritis Since 1980: Study

New Delhi– A sharp rise in the global burden of rheumatoid arthritis since 1980 is being driven primarily by an ageing population and increased smoking rates, according to a new AI-powered study published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune disorder that mainly affects the joints, causing persistent pain, swelling, and stiffness. The study reveals that while the disease burden has steadily increased worldwide, significant inequalities persist across regions, shaped by factors beyond just economic status.

The research, led by Queran Lin of Imperial College London, used data from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study and applied deep learning to analyze RA trends across 953 global and regional locations from 1980 to 2021. It found that demographic ageing, population growth, and disparities in healthcare access are key contributors to the widening burden of the disease.

One of the most striking findings was the rise in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) associated with RA. From 1990 to 2021, inequality in DALYs surged by 62.55%, with countries like Finland, Ireland, and New Zealand showing the highest disparities in 2021.

Interestingly, economic development alone did not guarantee better outcomes. For instance, Japan — a high sociodemographic index (SDI) country — showed a decline in RA-related DALYs, thanks to early diagnosis programs, widespread access to biologic therapies, and an anti-inflammatory diet. In contrast, other high-SDI nations such as the UK experienced higher disease burdens.

The study also projected that by 2040, DALYs in low- and middle-SDI regions could continue to rise due to population growth and ageing, while high-SDI regions may see a decline, assuming current healthcare efforts and access to treatment continue.

Smoking was identified as a major modifiable risk factor. The researchers estimate that controlling smoking could reduce RA-related deaths by 16.8% and DALYs by 20.6% in high-smoking countries like China, offering a significant public health opportunity.

Despite the comprehensive data, researchers stressed that many regions still lack sufficient evidence to guide precise health policies and targeted interventions.

The study underscores the need for global cooperation and investment in early diagnosis, anti-smoking campaigns, and equitable access to advanced therapies to address the growing RA burden. (Source: IANS)