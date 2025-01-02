Lalit Pandit reveals what happened during making of music of ‘Fanaa’ right before the split of Jatin-Lalit

Mumbai– Music composer Lalit Pandit of the duo Jatin-Lalit, recently spoke about his brother Jatin getting withdrawn during the making of ‘Fanaa’ soundtrack. The film, which starred Aamir Khan, marked the last album of Jatin-Lalit before the duo split.

The composer shared the anecdote during the latest episode of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 15’.

During the episode, Lalit praised contestant Myscmee for her performance on ‘Mere Haath Mein’ from ‘Fanaa’. He said, “Bahut accha gaya apne”.

Talking about it, he said, “This is Jatin-Lalit’s last album. It was during this film that our split happened. Jatin and I were very upset. I had one thought in my heart since this brand was breaking, that we should create music that people would remember us by. I made the songs ‘Chand Sifarish’ and ‘Dekho Naa,’ and Jatin had become a bit withdrawn. But I spent months mixing them. The pain we were going through is reflected in this song”.

Lalit Pandit was joined by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Sadhna Sargam, along with Sumati Bhattacharya, wife of Abhijeet Bhattacharya, actress Preeti Jhangiani during the episode.

The episode honoured some of the greatest love songs of all time as the contestants created a romantic atmosphere and paid tribute to iconic love songs, along with Judges Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani.

Another special moment occurred when contestant Ranjini was praised for her performance of ‘Aankhein Khuli’. Lalit called her “Chota Packet, Bada Dhamaka”. Ranjini revealed that she loves all the songs from ‘Mohabbatein’ and on the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary, Ranjini asks actor Preeti Jhangiani if it is true that she taught Shah Rukh Khan the dance steps for the songs.

Preeti replied, “Actually, this is true because we were so well-rehearsed. Shah Rukh sir didn’t really need much rehearsal, but he was shown the steps on set, so he would ask us what was next. We would then tell him what the next steps were”.

‘Indian Idol 15’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)