Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet and Vinod Rathod Unite for Sarbarish Majumder’s New Track ‘Dosti’

MUMBAI — Four of Bollywood’s iconic 90s playback voices — Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet and Vinod Rathod — are teaming up for the first time for an upcoming song titled “Dosti,” composed by Sarbarish Majumder.

The track is described as a tribute to the enduring bond of friendship and marks a major milestone both for Majumder and for the industry, bringing together a generation-defining group of singers known for shaping the sound of 90s Bollywood music.

“Dosti” blends nostalgic melodic elements with a fresh contemporary arrangement, aiming to resonate with listeners across age groups. The song celebrates themes of friendship, brotherhood and standing together through the ups and downs of life.

Speaking about the collaboration, Majumder told IANS the experience was deeply meaningful. “Working with these legends has been an unforgettable experience,” he said. “I feel immensely grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with artists who have contributed so much to Bollywood music, and bringing all four voices together in one song is truly special. Friendship is a universal emotion, and I wanted the track to reflect its purity and strength. We have worked very hard as a team, and I hope listeners feel the love and nostalgia we have tried to capture through the music.”

Majumder also penned the lyrics, which focus on sincerity, loyalty and the emotional warmth that defines true friendship. The distinctive vocal styles of the four singers are expected to add depth and richness to the song.

“Dosti” is slated for release on December 1, 2025 under the Audio7 Music label. Majumder has previously collaborated with Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Hariharan, Sadhna Sargam, Anuradha Paudwal and other celebrated playback artists. (Source: IANS)