India poised to lead global animation and digital media sectors, opening new career avenues for youth: PM Modi

New Delhi–Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for animation, digital media, and other new-age industries, creating a wide range of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for the country’s youth.

Addressing the 18th edition of the Rozgar Mela via video conference, the Prime Minister said the government’s sustained focus is on empowering young Indians by expanding opportunities both within the country and internationally. He noted that innovation-driven sectors are reshaping the employment landscape and offering new career pathways.

“Today, India is one of the youngest countries in the world. It is the continuous effort of our government that new opportunities are created for India’s youth power within the country and across the world,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting India’s growing global engagement, the Prime Minister said the government is signing trade and mobility agreements with several countries, which are opening doors for Indian youth in international markets. “These trade agreements are bringing numerous new opportunities for the youth of India,” he added.

PM Modi pointed out that sectors such as animation and digital media are witnessing rapid growth and contributing to the expansion of the digital economy. “Digital India has expanded a new economy. In many fields such as animation and digital media, India is becoming a global hub,” he said, adding that the country’s creator economy is also growing at a fast pace, generating fresh employment prospects for young professionals.

The Prime Minister further said that record investments in modern infrastructure over the past few years have boosted job creation across construction and allied sectors. He noted that large-scale development projects have generated employment at multiple levels while strengthening overall economic growth.

Emphasising India’s vibrant start-up ecosystem, PM Modi said the country currently has around two lakh registered start-ups, employing more than 21 lakh youth. “This growth reflects the rising entrepreneurial spirit among young Indians and the supportive policy environment created by the government,” he added. (Source: IANS)