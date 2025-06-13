Khasa Aala Chahar and Komal Chaudhary Release Heartfelt Love Ballad ‘Taara’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singers Khasa Aala Chahar and Komal Chaudhary have teamed up for a soulful new track titled Taara, a moving tribute to enduring love and emotional connection across distance and time.

In addition to lending his voice to the romantic number, Chahar also penned the heartfelt lyrics and composed the track, making Taara a deeply personal project. Directed by Deepesh Goyal, the music video features choreography by Ankit Thapa and was produced under the banner of Raja Film Production. Vikcee served as Director of Photography, while Bharat Mittal led the editing team.

The music video tells the story of a young couple separated by time and circumstances, as the male protagonist waits patiently for the return of his beloved, who is away pursuing her studies for a year. Through tender visuals and emotive storytelling, the clip captures both the solitude of longing and the joyous release of reunion.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Taara, Chahar said, “This song is very close to my heart. I wrote it while thinking about those quiet nights when you miss someone so deeply that even the stars seem to listen. Taara is about real love—love that doesn’t fade with time or distance. I wanted listeners to feel that wait, that hope, and the magic when love finally comes back.”

Komal Chaudhary echoed similar sentiments about her experience singing the track. “Performing Taara felt like singing a love letter,” she said. “The story reminded me of the kind of love that survives even in silence. There’s a quiet strength in waiting and believing. I poured my heart into every note, hoping listeners can feel the warmth and purity we tried to convey through the song.”

Taara is now streaming on major platforms, resonating with audiences who believe in love that withstands the test of time. (Source: IANS)