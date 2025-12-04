Kartik Aaryan’s Sister Dances to His Hit Song While Walking to the Wedding Mandap Under ‘Phoolon Ki Chaadar’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating one of the happiest days of his life as his younger sister, Kritika Tiwari, got married on December 4. Social media has been buzzing with videos and photos from the wedding, capturing Kartik looking thrilled, emotional and fully immersed in the festivities.

In one widely shared video, Kritika is seen walking toward the mandap under a beautifully decorated phoolon ki chaadar held up by her brothers. As she makes her entrance, she dances to the song “Jaate Nahi Kahin Rishte Puraane,” which features Kartik in the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The moment drew cheers from family and friends.

Another clip shows Kartik, Kritika, and their cousins and friends laughing and posing together, clearly enjoying every moment of the celebration. A viral photo from the ceremony captures the newlyweds looking into each other’s eyes, marking the beginning of their life together.

Earlier in the day, Kartik shared a video from the Haldi ceremony, where he and family members — all dressed in shades of yellow — danced joyfully. Kritika, wearing a lavender lehenga, joined in as relatives showered her with marigold petals. Kartik used “Navrai Maajhi,” from the Sridevi-starrer English Vinglish, as the background track for his post.

In the days leading up to the wedding, photos and videos from Kritika’s pre-wedding events also went viral. Kartik was seen applying haldi to his sister in one picture, while another clip showed him rehearsing for the sangeet night with family and friends.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, hitting theaters on December 25 and also starring Ananya Panday. He is simultaneously filming his upcoming project Nagzilla. (Source: IANS)