Trump’s Behavior Suggests Mental Instability, Claims RJD MP Manoj Jha After Meeting with Pakistan Army Chief

New Delhi– Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Thursday launched a scathing critique of U.S. President Donald Trump, describing his recent conduct as “mentally unstable” following Trump’s unusual meeting with Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House.

Speaking to IANS, Jha expressed serious concern over Trump’s repeated statements claiming a role in mediating between India and Pakistan, calling the U.S. President’s remarks ideologically incoherent and bordering on obsession.

“I don’t want to delve into too much detail, but his behavior clearly suggests mental instability. He’s unable to think clearly, especially on ideological matters,” Jha said. “Even after our Ministry of External Affairs issued a briefing on the matter, Trump continued to make bizarre claims about mediation. He seems obsessed with it.”

Jha called for a special session of Parliament to send a unified message to Washington. “All Members of Parliament should come together and state unequivocally: this is none of your business. India has never accepted third-party mediation in the past, doesn’t accept it now, and never will.”

Criticizing Pakistan’s praise for Trump and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jha questioned the broader implications. “They’re calling for Nobel Peace Prizes for Shehbaz and Trump. Next thing you know, we’ll be seeing the same for Kim Jong Un and Netanyahu. What kind of peace are they bringing? Look at Iran, Gaza—the world is burning.”

Jha argued that India must reassess its foreign policy priorities. “The geopolitical situation is growing more complex by the day. It’s time we reboot our foreign policy in a way that reflects this new reality.”

On the domestic front, Jha also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Siwan, Bihar, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹9,519 crore on June 20. Modi is also expected to address a public rally during the visit—his fourth to Bihar this year, with state elections looming in October-November.

“He’s the Prime Minister, so of course he’ll visit, especially with elections approaching,” Jha said. “He’ll wear the gamcha and talk about litti chokha for the cameras. But what about the real issues? Unemployment, collapsing health infrastructure, and weak social security in Bihar—those need attention.”

Jha also criticized Modi’s silence on a recent gunfire incident during his roadshow on Boring Road in Patna. “That incident happened in full public view, and yet, not a word from the Prime Minister. These are the things he must address when he comes to Siwan.”

Security across Siwan and surrounding districts has been heightened ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. (Source: IANS)