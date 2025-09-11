Kanika Kapoor Says ‘Sounds of Kumbha’ Showcases India’s Heritage for a Global Audience

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Singer Kanika Kapoor says her latest album, Sounds of Kumbha, deserves global recognition for the way it captures the cultural and spiritual energy of the Mahakumbh, the world’s largest peaceful gathering.

“This celestial album is a repository of a once-in-a-lifetime, immersive experience and deserves to be celebrated on a global stage,” Kapoor said. “The classical music of India is being recognized globally, and the album Sounds of Kumbha highlights its true essence — a journey inwards to find a deeper connection with the glory of Kumbha.”

Presented by Indian classical singer and producer Siddhant Bhatia as part of a cultural initiative commissioned by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the 12-track album is accompanied by 12 music videos. It brings together more than 50 artists from around the world to reflect the spirit of the Mahakumbh.

The album features contributions from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Grammy winner Jim “Kimo” West, Grammy-nominated artists Madi Das and Ron Korb, Grammy-nominated rapper Raja Kumari, Grammy winner V. Selvaganesh, award-winning pianist Charu Suri, violinist Kala Ramnath, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Pravin Godkhindi, Ajay Prasanna, Aditya Gadhvi, Raghav Mehta, Kalyani Nair, The Indian Choral Ensemble, Sushant Pujari, and others. The project was mixed and mastered by two-time Grammy winner P.A. Deepak.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar praised the project, saying, “The whole world is just one human family, and we belong to one light, one spirit. This message comes across through music in Sounds of Kumbha.”

Raja Kumari called the experience “truly spiritual,” describing the work as “a peace offering to the world from the banks of Sangam.”

Producer Bhatia said the album is designed to let listeners feel the energy of the Mahakumbh through a blend of sacred chants, cosmic silence, and contemporary arrangements. “Sounds of Kumbha is India’s peace offering, a celestial album that carries the essence of the sacred rivers and the power of the gathering to the world,” he said.

The project incorporates live field recordings from Prayagraj, fused with ancient mantras and layered with modern compositions curated by SoulTrax Studios in New Delhi. With seven producers contributing — Bhatia, West, Das, Korb, Suri, Devraj Sanyal, and Mehta — the album is also being considered for submission in the Global Music Album category at the 68th Grammy Awards. (Source: IANS)