Jay Patel: A Pillar of Retail Entrepreneurship with Passion, Hard Work and Customer Care

BOSTON—Jitendra Patel, known by his friends, colleagues and customers as ‘Jay’, is the epitome of American retail entrepreneurship.

After arriving in the United States in 1995 at the age of 25 and without even a high school degree, he has built a retail empire of his own. He, along with his family members, is the largest owner of liquor stores in Massachusetts. Over his career, he has (and still) owns over a dozen gas stations, and now is flirting with the idea of an Indian restaurant and growing medical marijuana.

How did he do all this? In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Mr. Patel talks about his remarkable entrepreneurial journey and even his so-called love/arranged marriage in the United States.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

We, at INDIA New England News, first heard about him was last year when he was actively campaigning for Vote “Yes” on Question 3 in Massachusetts in local elections. He then served as executive vice president of Massachusetts liquor industry trade group, Mass Pack Association.

He told us then that over 600 beer, wine and liquor stores in Massachusetts are owned by Indian-Americans, and a very vast majority by the Patels alone.

