Himesh Reshammiya Announces First-Ever India Tour with ‘Capmania Tour’

Mumbai— Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya has officially announced his first-ever India tour, titled the Capmania Tour, kicking off with two major shows—one in Mumbai on May 31 and another in Delhi on July 19.

Speaking about the tour, Himesh shared, “The cap has always been more than just a style—it’s a symbol of my journey, my music, and my connection with fans.”

He added, “After all these years, I’m finally bringing that ‘cap emotion’ back. The Capmania Tour is my first India tour, and it’s not just about the songs—it’s about reliving the moments, the memories, and the magic we’ve created together. I can’t wait to see my fans across the country, feel their energy, and sing with them, heart to heart.”

Presented by Saregama LIVE, specific venue details will be announced soon. Fans can also expect additional cities and dates to be revealed in the coming weeks. The tour follows the recent box office success of Reshammiya’s musical action film, Badass Ravikumar.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President – Films & Live Events at Saregama India Ltd., commented, “Himesh Reshammiya isn’t just a hitmaker—he’s a cultural icon who has left an indelible mark on the soundscape of Indian music.”

With over 1,300 songs to his credit as a music director, Himesh began his career with the Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. He made his acting debut with the film Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007.

His latest release, Badass Ravikumar, is a musical action film directed by Keith Gomes in his feature film directorial debut. The movie is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and serves as the second installment in The Xposé Universe. Reshammiya reprises his role as Ravi Kumar, joined by Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever. (Source: IANS)