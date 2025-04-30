Jasprit Bumrah Retains Top Spot in ICC Test Bowling Rankings as Zimbabwe’s Muzarabani Makes Big Leap

- Advertisement -

DUBAI– India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to hold the No. 1 position in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings, even as Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani made headlines with a major leap following his standout performance in a historic Test victory over Bangladesh.

Muzarabani’s nine-wicket match haul in Zimbabwe’s dramatic three-wicket win in Sylhet earned him Player of the Match honors and propelled him to a career-best rating of 705 points. With that, he becomes only the second Zimbabwean bowler ever to cross the 700-point threshold in Test cricket—a milestone that lifts him four spots to 15th in the latest rankings.

While Bumrah maintains his dominance at the top, Muzarabani’s performance has sparked fresh excitement for Zimbabwean cricket, marking a significant moment for the nation’s presence in the global Test arena.

Zimbabwe had more to celebrate as left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza, returning to Test cricket after a two-year absence, made an impact with five wickets in the match. He re-entered the Test bowling rankings, joining at a shared 68th place.

On the Bangladesh side, veteran off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz impressed with 10 wickets across both innings. Despite the team’s loss, his strong performance helped him climb four spots to 26th among Test bowlers.

Bangladesh’s top-order also saw gains in the batting rankings. Mominul Haque’s steady knocks of 56 and 47 lifted him five places to 48th, while young batter Jaker Ali surged 10 spots to 50th after a key half-century in the second innings. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto continued his consistent form, moving up four positions to 53rd with scores of 40 and 60.

Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett also made his mark in Sylhet, debuting in the top 100 at No. 90 after recording half-centuries in both innings. His calm under pressure and ability to tackle both spin and pace earned praise as one of the standout performances for Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, England’s Joe Root remains unshaken at the top of the Test batting rankings with 895 rating points, continuing his reign as the format’s leading run-scorer.

As the ICC Test rankings continue to shift with each match, Bumrah’s consistency and Zimbabwe’s rising stars underscore a dynamic phase in international red-ball cricket. (Source: IANS)