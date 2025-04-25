Jain Studies in Academia Making Steady Progress, Says ISJS Chairman Sulekh C. Jain

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles— Jain Studies is experiencing a powerful surge in academic recognition and institutional support, thanks to the dedication of scholars and the generosity of the Jain community. According to Mr. Sulekh C. Jain, Chairman of the Governing Council at the International School of Jain Studies (ISJS) in North America, recent developments mark a transformative chapter for the field.

“I’m thrilled to share some exciting news about the continued growth of Jain academic education—particularly the establishment of two new endowed positions in Jain Studies in the United States,” Mr. Jain said in a letter to supporters.

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, the Jain community came together in a historic show of support, donating $1.75 million (approximately ₹15 crore) to create two permanent academic positions. The ceremonial signing took place at the Jain Center of Southern California in Los Angeles, a fitting backdrop to celebrate this academic milestone.

Two Decades of Steady Growth

Over the past 20 years, Jain Studies has extended its global footprint, now represented at nearly 50 universities across 12 countries. Academic institutions have established Chairs, Professorships, Lectureships, Postdoctoral Fellowships, and Annual Lecture Series, supporting a new generation of scholars. Today, 34 students are pursuing PhDs in Jain Studies, signaling a strong and growing pipeline of academic talent.

April Milestones and International Collaborations

April 2025 alone has brought a wave of progress. Two new endowed positions were launched at Claremont School of Theology and the Arihanta Institute. Oxford University has added two PhD slots dedicated to Jain Studies, while the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies has initiated two new postdoctoral fellowships. Talks are also underway with several prestigious U.S. universities to further expand Jain Studies programs.

The University of Birmingham, UK, is becoming a powerhouse in the field, now home to multiple faculty members, postdoctoral fellows, and 55 students involved in Jain Studies. With over $3.5 million in funding, the program also serves as a hub for interfaith dialogue.

ISJS: Broadening Horizons

The International School for Jain Studies continues to grow through scholarly exchange and expanded curricula. Later this year, ISJS will host two professors from Japan who, alongside ISJS faculty, will begin translating Jain Āgamas into Japanese—a global first. The school offers advanced training in Prakrit, Apabhramsha, Brahmi, and soon, Kannada and Tamil.

As in previous years, ISJS will hold its 5-week Summer School program, attracting scholars from the U.S., UK, Kenya, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and India.

Arihanta Institute: Rising Fast

Founded just three years ago, the Arihanta Institute has emerged as a dynamic force in online Jain education. In early April, it received a $1 million endowment to launch the Tīrthaṅkara Śreyāṃśanātha Professorship in Vegan and Animal Advocacy Studies, with Dr. Jonathan Dickstein appointed as its first chair.

The Institute now boasts:

Four full-time faculty members

A dozen adjunct instructors

Academic partnerships with U.S. universities

An accredited MA program, with a PhD program in the works

A catalog of more than 50 standalone courses available globally

Enduring Support and a Bright Future

So far, over ₹200 crore (approximately $24 million USD) has been invested by universities themselves in supporting Jain academic education—underscoring the field’s credibility and potential. More than 80 Jain scholars have been trained under this initiative, many of them fluent in multiple languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Prakrit, Sanskrit, Tamil, and Kannada.

Nearly 70–80 scholarly books have been published internationally, covering topics from Jain mathematics to Anekāntavāda. Multi-volume series exploring Jainism’s contributions across 100 academic disciplines are also in progress.

One of the latest highlights is the establishment of the Center for Jain Studies at the University of Turin in Italy, already producing significant scholarship under the leadership of four dedicated faculty members.

A Shared Vision for the Future

“These achievements are the foundation of a shared vision: to make the 21st century the Century of Jain Academic Education,” Mr. Jain emphasized. “And truly, this is just the beginning.”

As institutions, scholars, and communities continue to work hand-in-hand, Jain Studies is poised not just to grow, but to thrive in a global academic landscape.