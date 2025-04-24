Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Malaika Arora’s New York Getaway is All About Food, Fashion, and Music

Mumbai– Bollywood star Malaika Arora recently took a break in New York City, indulging in great food, fashion, and music. She shared highlights from her trip on Instagram, including a striking photo of herself in a red gown, snapshots of the New York skyline, tasty meals, Broadway shows, and visits to local landmarks like a church and bustling streets.

Capping off her post, Malaika shared a video of a live music performance she enjoyed at a restaurant, capturing the vibrant spirit of her trip.

Earlier this month, she also gave fans a glimpse into her everyday life, posting cozy moments at home, stylish outings, wellness routines, and quality time with friends and her pet.

On the work front, Malaika serves as a judge on the dance reality show Hip Hop India 2 alongside Remo D’Souza, where they recently welcomed high-energy performers like Akash Thapa and Vartika Jha to elevate the competition.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Go-To Summer Skincare Secret

Mumbai-– Global star Priyanka Chopra recently revealed her summer skincare essential, sharing a photo of herself wearing a sheet mask while riding in a car. Posting to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Skincare on the go… what’s your skincare routine?” The Baywatch actress often gives fans a peek into her beauty regimen, sharing tips to maintain her radiant glow.

Beyond beauty, Priyanka also uses her platform to speak on important issues. Recently, she condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, calling it “reprehensible” and expressing her sorrow for the victims. “This heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time,” she wrote, offering prayers and support to those affected.

On the work front, Priyanka stars in the upcoming American action-comedy Heads of State, set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2, 2025. She will also return to Telugu cinema, starring alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated SSMB29, marking her first Telugu film since 2002’s Apuroopam.

Sara Ali Khan Heartbroken Over Pahalgam Attack, Calls It ‘Barbaric Brutality’

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan expressed heartbreak over the recent Pahalgam terror attack, calling it “barbaric brutality.” Sharing a photo from a past trek in Kashmir, she wrote, “Heartbroken, shocked, and horrified. Our heaven on earth—a place that felt so serene, peaceful, and beautiful. Praying for peace and justice.”

Sara joins other Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Salman Khan, in condemning the attack, which killed 26 people and injured over 20 in Baisaran Valley, Jammu and Kashmir. The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility.

On the work front, Sara will next appear in Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, releasing July 4.

Sanaya Irani Shares Sweet Moments with Drashti Dhami’s Daughter Leela

Mumbai– Actress Sanaya Irani melted hearts on social media as she shared adorable moments with her best friend Drashti Dhami’s baby daughter, Leela. In a series of photos, Sanaya is seen cuddling and playing with the little one, celebrating Leela’s six-month milestone. She captioned the post, “6 months of all things love with this cutie. Happy 6 months Leela @dhamidrashti @khemkaniraj.”

Drashti Dhami also marked the occasion with a heartfelt message, reflecting on motherhood. “I was your home for 9 months, but now you are my home forever. I love you, Leela. Happy 6 months to you and me,” she wrote.

Drashti and her husband Neeraj Khemka welcomed Leela on October 22, 2024, sharing their joy with fans, calling her a blessing “straight from heaven into our hearts.”

Sanaya and Drashti share a long-standing friendship from their early television careers, often celebrating special moments and festivals together, showcasing their strong bond.

Nikita Dutta Calls Landing Jewel Thief a Dream Come True

Mumbai– Actress Nikita Dutta believes her role in Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins was a manifestation of her love for the heist genre. Having binge-watched several heist thrillers, the opportunity to star in one felt destined.

Recalling how the role came her way, Nikita shared, “I got a call from Mamta Anand about the film, and the moment I heard the script, I was in. I’ve always enjoyed the heist genre, and through various drafts, my character Farah emerged as strong, confident, and full of oomph—everything I loved.”

She added, “I realized the kind of films I love to watch are also the ones I want to be part of. This felt like an indirect manifestation—when it came my way, I knew I had to do it.”

Calling the experience a dream come true, Nikita said, “It’s one thing to land a role you’ve wished for, but another to share the screen with talents like Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor. Working on a Siddharth Anand film was already a dream, but the cast made it even better. Watching Saif and Jaideep at work taught me the importance of evolving with time—that’s my biggest takeaway from this project.”

Mouni Roy Shares Her Experience Working with Sanjay Dutt on The Bhootnii

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy, gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Bhootnii, praised her co-star Sanjay Dutt, calling him a guiding force on set for younger actors.

The film, which also stars Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan, has been creating buzz for its mix of humor, horror, and fresh pairings. Mouni plays Mohabbat, the titular Bhootnii, who is pursued by Dutt’s character, a ghost hunter named Baba. This marks the first time Mouni and Sanjay Dutt share the screen.

Speaking about the experience, Mouni said, “I’m a huge fan of Sanjay Sir—who isn’t? Despite his experience, he never made anyone feel less on set. He was always there to guide, teach, and share his knowledge. I was initially intimidated by his presence, but he made sure everyone felt comfortable and welcomed.”

The Bhootnii, presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt. It is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2025.

Ankita Lokhande Shares Cherished Photo Taken by Her Late Father

Mumbai– Actress Ankita Lokhande shared a heartfelt post on social media, featuring a cherished photo taken by her late father, Shashikant Lokhande. The image holds deep sentimental value for the Pavitra Rishta star as it captures a significant moment in her journey.

Posting a series of photos, Ankita reflected on her childhood dreams and how fulfilling it feels to see them realized. Dressed in a stylish black-and-white saree, she included a special image of a handwritten note from her childhood that read, “I will become Miss Star of the World, Minti.”

In her caption, Ankita wrote, “To have your childhood dream realized is a really big deal. Especially this song and the last photo taken by my Paa… what a memory and what a powerful mind. Proud of myself.”

Ankita’s father passed away on August 12, 2023, at the age of 68 after battling illness. On his death anniversary last year, she shared emotional memories, promising to care for her mother and brother, Arpan, in his absence.

“Rest in peace, dear Papa. Your legacy lives on in my heart. Don’t worry, I’ve got Mamma and Arpan covered. I love you more and more,” she wrote in that tribute.

Esha Deol Shares Sweet Throwback with Hema Malini and Sister Ahana

Mumbai– Actress Esha Deol took fans on a nostalgic trip, sharing a throwback from a “beautiful 80s morning” featuring her mother Hema Malini and younger sister Ahana.

Posting to Instagram, Esha shared two childhood photos. One shows her joyfully holding toddler Ahana, both dressed in matching blue printed outfits, with Esha holding a cassette player. The second captures a serene moment with Hema Malini sitting behind her daughters outdoors.

Esha captioned the post: “A beautiful morning back in the 80s #throwbackthursday @dreamgirlhemamalini and Ahana Deol Vohra.”

On the work front, Esha stars in Tumko Meri Kasam, inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film also features Adah Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, and Sushant Singh.

Esha’s mother, Hema Malini, praised her daughter’s performance, calling it “mature, dignified, and wholesome.” (Source: IANS)