Jacqueline Fernandez Rescues Abandoned Kittens, Urges Compassion for Stray Animals

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has once again highlighted her love for animals by rescuing two abandoned kittens and giving them shelter at her home, calling for greater compassion toward stray animals.

Fernandez shared that the kittens were brought to her after it was discovered that their mother had died, leaving them alone on the streets during a harsh monsoon. The kittens were hungry, exhausted, and soaked, struggling to survive without protection.

The actress, who is a self-professed cat parent, posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram showing her playing and cuddling with the two black kittens.

“These sweet babies were brought home to me after we found out their mother was no more and they were left alone to defend themselves on the streets during a brutal monsoon season.. they were hungry, tired and soaked wet..,” she wrote.

“I wish we could all give our beautiful strays a chance at shelter, food and most importantly love.. it takes nothing but gives us an opportunity to change an innocent soul’s life,” Fernandez added. She is also the devoted pet parent of a Persian cat named Miu Miu.

On the professional front, Fernandez was last seen in a comedy thriller directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever.

The story follows multiple imposters claiming to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Fernandez will next appear in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film Welcome To The Jungle, which features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde. (Source: IANS)