Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Anupam Kher, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ananya Panday Says KBC Was a Family Dream Long Before She Hit the Hot Seat

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday says landing on the Kaun Banega Crorepati hot seat felt like destiny, thanks to her family’s long-running obsession with the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show.

Speaking on the show, Ananya revealed that watching KBC has been a sacred family ritual ever since it launched in 2000. “When my grandparents come from Delhi, from Monday to Friday we all sit together and watch KBC,” she said. When Big B jokingly asked if they ever stop watching, Ananya laughed and replied, “No, I watch it.”

She added that appearing on the show was more than a personal milestone. “It wasn’t just my dream. It was the Panday family’s collective dream that at least one of us should go to KBC — and luckily, I was the first.”

The episode also featured a surprise video call from her father, actor Chunky Panday, who quipped that it was his bad luck he never got an invite to the show, even though his daughter did.

Ananya will appear on KBC alongside co-star Kartik Aaryan to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which releases on December 25.

Ranveer Singh Crowns Nick Jonas as ‘Jiju’ After Viral Dance Video

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has officially welcomed Nick Jonas into desi family territory by calling Priyanka Chopra’s husband his “Jiju” on social media.

The moment came after Nick shared a high-energy dance video grooving to “Shararat,” a hit track from Ranveer’s latest film Dhurandhar. Jumping into the comments, Ranveer wrote, “Hahahahahaah JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEEE.”

Nick was quick to respond, returning the love by calling Ranveer “Bhai” and teasing, “The Dhurandhar title track is up next! Love to you and the family. Let’s go!”

Earlier, Nick had posted the video revealing the song as his new pre-show hype anthem, showing him and his team dancing full throttle backstage. He captioned it, “New pre-show hype song unlocked (sic).”

Ranveer and Nick share a warm bond, largely thanks to Priyanka Chopra, who has worked extensively with Ranveer in Bollywood. The duo played siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do, husband and wife in Bajirao Mastani, lovers in Gunday, and shared screen space again during Priyanka’s special appearance in Ram Leela.

With playful banter and mutual admiration, the Ranveer–Nick “Bhai–Jiju” exchange has fans loving this global Bollywood-Hollywood crossover.

Anupam Kher’s Airport Meet With Kamal Haasan Turns Into a Cinema Masterclass

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher had an unexpected but memorable encounter with Kamal Haasan at the Delhi airport, which quickly turned into an hour-long conversation on cinema and life.

Sharing a photo on social media, Kher revealed that the two legends ended up chatting in the airport lounge about everything from world cinema and life lessons to favorite books and, of course, superstar Rajinikanth. Calling Haasan one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, Kher said he has learned immensely from watching his powerful performances over the years.

“In that one hour it felt like we spoke about a lifetime,” Kher wrote, describing the exchange as a “rich conversation” filled with wisdom and warmth.

Despite their stature, the two actors have never worked together on screen.

On the work front, Kher is set to reunite with Boman Irani for the sequel to the cult hit Khosla Ka Ghosla, with Ranvir Shorey also expected to return. The film will be directed by Umesh Bisht.

Shilpa Shetty Slams “Baseless” Claims in Best Deal TV Case, Says Name Being Dragged Unfairly

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty has issued a strong statement denying any wrongdoing in the Best Deal TV case, calling efforts to link her to the matter “baseless, distressing, and legally untenable.”

Clarifying her position, Shilpa said her association with the company was strictly non-executive, with no role in its operations, finances, decision-making, or signing authority. She added that she had only endorsed products for the home shopping channel in a professional capacity, like several other public figures.

Shilpa revealed that her family had loaned nearly Rs. 20 crore to the company, an amount that remains unpaid. She also said payments due to her for endorsements are still outstanding.

Calling the allegations “mischievous,” the actor questioned the attempt to impose criminal liability after a delay of nearly nine years, saying it goes against settled legal principles. She stressed that repeatedly dragging her name into the case is unjustified and damaging to her reputation.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, Shilpa said opposing injustice is a duty, adding that she has filed a quashing petition before the Bombay High Court and has full faith in the judicial process. She urged the media to verify facts and report responsibly.

Esha Deol Says She’s “Still Grieving,” Wants a Break From Social Media

Mumbai– Actress Esha Deol has opened up about her emotional struggle following the loss of her father, legendary actor Dharmendra, saying she is still grieving and wishes she could step away from social media.

In an Instagram Stories post, Esha shared that she had put several work commitments on hold due to the difficult period she’s going through and plans to share them in the coming days. She urged followers to understand her situation, describing herself first and foremost as a daughter coping with an irreplaceable loss.

“Please understand me as a human and most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving precious father,” she wrote, adding that it’s a pain she will never truly get over.

Esha admitted she would prefer to take a break from social media but said the nature of her work doesn’t allow her to completely disconnect. She asked for kindness and understanding, thanking fans for their continued love and support.

Earlier this month, on Dharmendra’s 90th birthday, Esha shared an emotional tribute, promising to carry forward her father’s legacy with pride and respect. (Source: IANS)