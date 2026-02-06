Randeep Hooda Says Individual Action Is Key to Environmental Protection

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Actor Randeep Hooda has called for personal responsibility in protecting the environment, saying that meaningful change begins with everyday actions rather than statements or slogans.

On Friday, Hooda shared a video on social media showing him collecting plastic waste and garbage from the banks of a river. The video focused on the simple act of cleaning the area, without dramatic narration or messaging, underscoring the importance of taking responsibility for shared spaces.

In a message accompanying the video, Hooda wrote that an oath to protect the environment holds little value without action, urging others to reflect on whether they are living up to similar commitments.

Discarded plastic and unmanaged waste along rivers and open areas often cause long-term damage by polluting water bodies, harming ecosystems, and endangering wildlife that can ingest plastic or become trapped in debris.

Speaking about his motivation, Hooda said environmental responsibility starts at the individual level and is shaped by daily choices. He added that while it is easy to make broad statements about conservation, tangible action is what truly matters.

He said that over the years he has tried to live closer to nature, support wildlife conservation, and remain mindful of how personal behavior affects the environment. Simple actions such as reducing waste, cleaning up public spaces, and being careful about plastic disposal, he said, may seem small but can have a lasting impact over time.

Hooda added that such efforts help protect wildlife, preserve natural habitats, and reduce pollution in ways that are not always immediately visible. He said real change depends on people actively participating rather than relying on grand gestures or speeches.

The actor also said he recently renewed his environmental pledge with children participating in the Anubhuti program organized by the Madhya Pradesh forest department. He described leading by example as an effective way to inspire younger generations.

Hooda has previously been involved in citizen-led cleanliness initiatives, including regular beach clean-up drives, and has maintained a long-standing commitment to environmental causes through hands-on participation. (Source: IANS)