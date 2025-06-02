Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s Pay Rises 22% to ₹80.6 Crore in FY25

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Infosys CEO Salil Parekh saw his total compensation rise 22% to ₹80.6 crore for the financial year 2024–25, according to the company’s latest annual report released Monday. The jump in pay was largely driven by a significant increase in equity-based earnings.

Parekh earned ₹49.5 crore through the exercise of restricted stock units (RSUs), up from ₹39 crore the previous year. His fixed salary remained unchanged at ₹7.5 crore, while variable pay increased to ₹23.2 crore from ₹19.8 crore. He also received ₹50 lakh in retiral benefits.

Infosys grants RSUs under two separate equity compensation plans. Under the 2015 plan, stock is awarded based on tenure at the company. The 2019 plan ties stock awards to performance indicators, such as total shareholder returns and operational metrics.

Parekh’s total earnings outpaced those of other Indian IT industry leaders. TCS CEO K. Krithivasan earned ₹26.5 crore, while Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia received approximately ₹53.6 crore (or $6.2 million) during the same period.

The annual report also noted that Parekh’s pay was 752 times greater than the median salary of an Infosys employee, which stood at ₹10.72 lakh in FY25.

In a letter to shareholders, Parekh highlighted Infosys’s continued leadership in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, data, and digital services. He noted that the company hired 15,000 new graduates during the year and ended FY25 with a workforce exceeding 320,000 employees.

In April 2025, Infosys also awarded Parekh new stock grants worth ₹50 crore. These performance-based incentives are linked to both equity performance and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

However, the rise in CEO compensation comes amid internal cost-cutting measures, including reduced variable pay and the termination of several trainees from Infosys’s Mysuru campus, driven by broader market uncertainty.

Despite these challenges, Parekh described FY25 as a year of “strong execution” and expressed gratitude to employees for delivering consistent value to clients. (Source: IANS)