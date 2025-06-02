Gukesh Shocks Carlsen in Norway Chess: Teen Prodigy Scores First Classical Win Against World No. 1

- Advertisement -

Stavanger (Norway)– In a stunning upset that sent shockwaves through the chess world, 19-year-old Indian prodigy D. Gukesh defeated world number one Magnus Carlsen in a classical game for the first time, marking a major milestone in his young career.

The breakthrough moment came on Sunday at the prestigious Norway Chess 2025 tournament, where Gukesh faced Carlsen on his home turf. Despite Carlsen’s early advantage and relentless pressure while playing with the white pieces, Gukesh held firm with impeccable defensive play. As the clock ticked down and tension mounted under the tournament’s increment-based time format, a rare late-game blunder from Carlsen allowed Gukesh to seize the initiative—and he didn’t let it slip.

“There wasn’t much I could do except make the most of the opportunity,” Gukesh said after the match. “I tried to play moves that would complicate things for him, and fortunately, he got into a time scramble. If there’s one thing I’ve learned at this tournament, it’s that time pressure can change everything.”

Ever modest, Gukesh added, “Ninety-nine times out of a hundred, I would have lost that game. I just got lucky today.”

Carlsen, visibly frustrated, abruptly left the venue after slamming the chessboard—a rare show of emotion from the Norwegian champion. Gukesh, meanwhile, quietly celebrated the career-defining victory with his coach, Grandmaster Grzegorz Gajewski.

The win was especially sweet for Gukesh, who had lost to Carlsen in the tournament’s opening round, where the Norwegian’s trademark endgame prowess proved decisive. This time, it was Gukesh who kept his composure under pressure and turned the tables.

Held annually in Stavanger, Norway Chess is one of the most prestigious events on the global chess calendar. The 2025 edition features an elite field of six players competing in a double round-robin format, running from May 26 to June 6. (Source: IANS)