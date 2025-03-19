Lexington High School Junior Karanveer Nair Achieves Top ACT Score

- Advertisement -

LEXINGTON, MA–Karanveer Nair, a Junior at Lexington High School, earned the highest possible ACT Compositescore of 36 on the ACT test.

An avid cricketer and sports enthusiast, Karan is fluent in French and Spanish, and loves to travel and listen to hip hop. He is interested in learning more about Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

About one-quarter of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2024, only 3,041 out of 1.37 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

The ACT test consists of section tests in English, mathematics, reading, and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s Composite score is the average of the four section test scores.

The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included in the ACT Composite score.

“When a student earns a top score of 36 on the ACT test, it opens doors to a promising future,demonstrating for colleges and universities that they are ready for the challenges ahead,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said. “This remarkable achievement is something we celebrate along with the student and their family.”

The ACT test is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students should have had the opportunity to learn in school. Students who earn a top Composite score have likely mastered all the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas.

ACT test scores are accepted by major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S., and they are one of the many criteria that inform admissions, scholarship award, and course placement decisions.