Indigenous Communities in Bangladesh’s Khagrachhari Hit by Arson and Violence, Rights Groups Say

DHAKA– Human rights groups are raising alarm after a wave of arson, looting, and violent attacks left at least five people dead, several others injured, and dozens of indigenous families displaced in Bangladesh’s Khagrachhari district.

The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) said the violence, which unfolded between September 25 and 28, was carried out by settlers with the alleged support of security forces. Observers documented widespread destruction of homes, businesses, and places of worship across the region.

According to HRCBM, the unrest was sparked by the brutal gang rape of an indigenous Marma schoolgirl on September 23 in Khagrachhari Sadar’s Isainala area. Outrage over the attack led to student protests demanding justice, but instead of arresting the perpetrators, security forces detained student leader U Kyaw Marma on September 25, triggering larger demonstrations.

Eyewitness accounts reported by HRCBM claim that on September 27, settlers vandalized homes in Mahajan Para and tried to storm a Buddhist monastery while security forces looked on. Several villagers were attacked with sharp weapons, three of whom were hospitalized in critical condition.

The next day, protests by indigenous youth in Guimara turned deadly when security forces allegedly opened fire on demonstrators. HRCBM said three people were confirmed dead at the district hospital morgue, while at least two others were killed at the protest site and their bodies removed by settlers and soldiers. Alongside the violence, more than 60 shops and 15 homes were torched, seven businesses looted, and 13 motorcycles set ablaze.

The Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) on Monday demanded a judicial investigation into the events, warning that unchecked violence would only deepen tensions. “Proper implementation of the law, ensuring justice and protecting civil rights can be an effective way to overcome the current situation,” the group said in a statement quoted by Prothom Alo.

Other rights, cultural, and political groups across Bangladesh also condemned the attacks and called for immediate accountability.

The violence in Khagrachhari comes against the backdrop of nationwide unrest since the ouster of the Awami League government last year. The interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has faced growing criticism over deteriorating law and order, with rising crimes against women and children fueling public anger. (Source: IANS)