Trophy Controversy Clouds India’s Asia Cup Win as Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Shock Snub

DUBAI– India’s emphatic Asia Cup victory over Pakistan on Sunday was overshadowed by extraordinary drama after captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his team never received the tournament trophy. The unusual situation delayed the post-match presentation for more than an hour and ended without the traditional celebrations.

Speaking to reporters, Suryakumar admitted he had never experienced anything like it. “For a champion team to be denied the trophy is something unheard of. We fought hard, playing two intense games in as many days, and I felt the boys deserved the recognition. I don’t want to say much more, but it was disappointing,” he said.

Despite the controversy, the skipper lauded his teammates and staff, calling them his “real trophies.” “If you ask me, I already have 14 trophies in my dressing room — those are my players and support staff. The memories we created in this Asia Cup will stay with me forever,” he added.

In a personal gesture, Suryakumar also announced he would donate his match fee to India’s armed forces and families of victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. “You always remain in my thoughts,” he said.

According to reports, the drama stemmed from a standoff with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Tournament organizers had planned for ACC president Mohsin Naqvi — who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan’s interior minister — to hand over the trophy. The Indian camp reportedly objected, citing Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism, and suggested Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni instead. But Naqvi rejected the idea.

When Naqvi eventually took the stage, the Indian players refused to accept the silverware. The trophy was quietly removed from the venue soon after, leaving the champions empty-handed.

What should have been a night of celebration turned into a diplomatic standoff, casting a shadow over India’s triumph and raising fresh questions about the governance of cricket in the region. (Source: IANS)