India’s “Homebound” Moves Closer to Oscars as Martin Scorsese Says He Was “Deeply Moved” by the Film

MUMBAI, India — Indian film “Homebound,” starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has advanced to the next stage of Oscar consideration in the International Feature Film category, drawing praise from legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who said he was “deeply moved” by the story.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that 15 films have advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. “Homebound” is among the shortlisted titles competing for a nomination, which will be announced on January 22.

Reacting to the development, Scorsese shared his thoughts on social media, noting his role as an executive producer on the film. He said the story of two young men and their search for dignity resonated strongly with him, calling it a powerful reflection on empathy and human connection in an increasingly divided world.

In a video shared online, Scorsese recalled first reading the script several years ago and working closely with director Neeraj Ghaywan during its development. He said the film stayed with him over time and expressed hope that American audiences would connect with the story, which is based on real events. Scorsese praised the film for balancing hardship with moments of joy and humanity, focusing on the bond between the two central characters rather than delivering a heavy-handed message.

Ghaywan, in the same conversation, said he deliberately avoided political grandstanding or overt messaging while making the film. He described friendship as a powerful vehicle for storytelling and said human connection itself can be a form of resistance in an era marked by division, labeling, and hatred. He emphasized the importance of empathy, even toward those with whom one may disagree, and said the film was rooted in preserving shared humanity.

Following Scorsese’s remarks, Ghaywan expressed his gratitude, saying the filmmaker’s guidance during the writing and editing process had been invaluable and helped shape the film’s global reception. Actor Ishaan Khatter also shared his appreciation, calling Scorsese’s support a rare and lifelong honor for a young actor.

“Homebound” follows the story of Shoaib and Chandan, childhood friends from a small village in northern India who aspire to become police officers in the hope of earning respect and dignity. As they near their goal, personal struggles and social pressures begin to test their friendship.

The film now awaits the final nominations announcement later this month as it continues its journey toward the Oscars. (Source: IANS)