India’s gold investments surge 60 pc to Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2024: Report

New Delhi– Gold investments in India saw a significant surge in 2024 with a rise of 60 per cent in value terms to reach $18 billion (approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore) compared to 2023, according to a report on Wednesday.

The World Gold Council (WGC) report further added that gold investment demand stood at 239 tonnes, marking its highest level since 2013. This was a 29 per cent increase from the 185 tonnes recorded in 2023.

The yellow metal investment remained strong in the October-December quarter, with demand reaching 76 tonnes, nearly matching the previous quarter’s performance, the report said.

At 239 tonnes, the country’s gold investment accounted for 20 per cent of the global demand in this category, which stood at 1,180 tonnes in 2024.

The worldwide demand also grew by 25 per cent compared to 945.5 tonnes in 2023.

According to the WGC report, the primary reason behind the surge was the steady rise in gold prices throughout the year.

Following a reduction in import duty in July, prices quickly began to climb again.

A correction in November attracted investors looking for an opportunity to buy at lower prices.

Additionally, the festive season of Dhanteras and Diwali in October and November played a key role in boosting gold purchases.

The report further said that major metropolitan cities saw increased buying due to e-commerce platforms offering rapid delivery of small gold investment bars and coins, sometimes within 10-15 minutes.

Another factor that worked in favour of gold was the weaker performance of other assets. Domestic stock markets, which gave average returns in the first half of the year, ended 2024 with a notable decline after hitting record highs in the third quarter.

The demand for gold is likely to expand to include gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds, the report said.

After hitting a four-year low of 3,080 tonnes in April, global gold ETF holdings gradually recovered throughout the rest of the year, apart from a slight decline in November.

The report attributed this increase to growing geopolitical uncertainties, changing expectations about interest rates, and gold’s best annual price performance since 2010. (IANS)