Indian Stock Market Braces for Data-Driven Volatility Amid Key Global Releases

Mumbai— The Indian stock market, along with global equities, is set for a volatile week as investors brace for a wave of key economic data from the world’s major economies. With inflation, industrial output, and labor market figures scheduled for release, markets are expected to closely track signals that could shape central bank policy decisions.

Indian markets remained closed on April 14 in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to a report from Bajaj Broking Research, the trading week of April 12 to 19 is expected to be driven by macroeconomic indicators that could steer sentiment and influence monetary outlooks worldwide.

In India, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for March will be released on April 15. The data will shed light on wholesale inflation trends, a key gauge of cost pressures at the production level, and could influence the Reserve Bank of India’s future interest rate decisions.

In the United States, the spotlight will be on industrial and employment data. March’s year-on-year industrial production numbers are due on April 16, offering insights into the health of the manufacturing sector. A day later, the Initial Jobless Claims report will be released, a leading indicator of labor market conditions. Any unexpected rise in claims could point to weakening employment trends, potentially impacting the Federal Reserve’s policy stance.

China will also draw significant attention on April 16 with a trio of key economic releases: its first-quarter GDP growth (quarter-on-quarter), March industrial production figures, and the March unemployment rate.

“These indicators will provide a broad snapshot of China’s post-pandemic recovery, domestic consumption, and labor market strength,” Bajaj Broking noted. “Stronger-than-expected data could lift global investor sentiment, especially in commodity and industrial sectors that are heavily influenced by Chinese demand.”

With markets navigating through a packed economic calendar, analysts expect heightened volatility and increased sensitivity to policy signals from central banks around the world. (Source: IANS)