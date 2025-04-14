Armaan Malik Reflects on Triumphant UK Return: “Still Taking It All In”

Mumbai— Indian pop sensation Armaan Malik made a triumphant return to the UK stage this past weekend, performing for the first time in eight years to sold-out crowds in London and Leicester.

The acclaimed singer was met with overwhelming fan support, with audiences singing along to every lyric and creating a vibrant, emotional atmosphere at both shows.

“Played two sold-out shows in London and Leicester this past weekend, and I’m still taking it all in!” Armaan shared on social media. “The energy, the singing, the love — it honestly meant so much. It’s been eight years since I toured the UK and this was long overdue. Thank you for reminding me why I do what I do. Cannot wait to be back!”

The concerts marked a significant milestone in Armaan’s international career, reinforcing his strong global fanbase and emotional connection with audiences overseas.

Meanwhile, Armaan’s return to the spotlight came amid a personal development involving his elder brother and fellow musician, Amaal Malik. On March 20, Amaal shocked fans by publicly announcing that he had cut ties with his family. In a since-deleted post, Amaal said the strained relationship with his brother stemmed from long-standing issues involving their parents.

“The actions of my parents have been the reason we, as brothers, have grown so distant from each other,” Amaal wrote. “Over the past many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle my friendships, relationships, mindset, and self-confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can, and I believe I’m unshakable.”

Amaal added that future interactions with his family would be strictly professional and that the decision was made to prioritize healing and self-preservation.

Later, their father Daboo Malik shared a photo with Amaal on social media, suggesting efforts may be underway to mend the rift. Amaal also asked the media not to harass his family and removed his earlier post.

Despite the personal turbulence, Armaan’s UK comeback has reaffirmed his place on the international stage, leaving fans hopeful for more performances in the near future. (Source: IANS)