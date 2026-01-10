Indian-Origin Truck Drivers’ Drug Arrest in US Rekindles Debate on Immigrant Licensing: Report

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON — The arrest of two California-based truck drivers of Indian origin in the United States after authorities seized more than 300 pounds of cocaine from a semi-truck in Indiana has added fresh momentum to an ongoing national debate over public safety, immigration policy and commercial driver licensing, according to a media report.

The case has emerged amid heightened federal scrutiny of states that issue commercial driver’s licences (CDLs) to immigrants. The US government has warned that federal funding could be withheld from states, including California, if such licensing policies continue, the report said.

According to Khalsa Vox, the two drivers were taken into custody earlier this month after a traffic stop led to the discovery of approximately 309 pounds of cocaine concealed inside their truck. The seized narcotics were estimated to have a street value of about $7 million, or roughly Rs 63 crore.

The suspects were identified as Gurpreet Singh, 25, and Jasveer Singh, 30, both holders of California-issued commercial driver’s licences. They were arrested on January 3 and are currently being held at the Putnam County Jail in Indiana, with bond set at $1 million each. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed detainers on both men, citing questions regarding their immigration status.

The report noted that the arrests come at a time when the US trucking industry is facing intensified federal oversight, particularly around driver training and licensing programmes. A recent review by the US Transportation Department reportedly found significant deficiencies at several truck driving schools in meeting regulatory standards.

In California, the case has also intersected with an ongoing legal and political dispute over the issuance of CDLs to immigrant truck drivers, many of whom are Sikh. State authorities recently notified around 17,000 drivers that their licences would be revoked because the expiration dates extended beyond the period during which the drivers were legally authorised to remain in the country.

Immigrant truckers have challenged the move in court, arguing that the licence revocations violate labour protections and disproportionately target foreign-born drivers, the report added. (Source: IANS)