Chilling Account of Venezuelan Guard’s Claims Goes Viral After White House Share

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON — An extraordinary online account attributed to a Venezuelan security guard loyal to President Nicolás Maduro is drawing widespread attention after it was amplified by the White House, highlighting dramatic claims about a sudden military operation that the guard says left Venezuelan forces overwhelmed.

The firsthand account, posted on social media and presented as an interview, was reposted on X by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who urged followers to “Stop what you are doing and read this…” in her caption.

Shared originally by verified X user Mike Netter, the post quotes the guard describing how an unnamed operation began with Venezuelan radar systems suddenly failing and drones swiftly appearing overhead. The guard claimed that a small contingent of about 20 technologically advanced soldiers, arriving by roughly eight helicopters, overwhelmed hundreds of Venezuelan troops within minutes.

“Yes, but it was a massacre… We were hundreds, but we had no chance,” the guard is quoted as saying, claiming Venezuelan weapons were ineffective and describing what he called an unfamiliar “intense sound wave” that caused severe physical symptoms among his unit.

The narrative ends with the guard issuing a stark warning to countries that might “think they can fight the United States,” asserting that “they have no idea what they’re capable of.”

The account’s circulation comes amid broader, highly charged reporting and speculation about U.S. involvement in Venezuela — including claims about recent military actions and the capture of Maduro — and a surge of related misinformation online. Independent fact-checking outlets have highlighted that many social media posts around these events have included fabricated or recycled content, complicating efforts to separate verified developments from viral claims.

At this time, no independent verification has been reported for the dramatic details of the guard’s account or the operational claims described in the social media interview. Unverified firsthand accounts circulating online — even when shared by high-profile figures — require careful scrutiny given the prevalence of misinformation in fast-evolving global crises. (Source: IANS)