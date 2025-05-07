Indian-Origin Scientist Develops Probiotic Cocktail That May Help Prevent Dementia

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– An Indian-origin researcher in the United States has developed a promising probiotic cocktail that could help prevent dementia—a debilitating condition that affects more than 57 million people worldwide by impairing memory, cognition, and the ability to perform everyday tasks.

Dr. Hariom Yadav, a researcher at the University of South Florida, has created a unique blend of probiotics that positively influences the gut microbiome—the vast and complex ecosystem of trillions of microorganisms living in the human digestive tract. While the gut microbiome plays a vital role in maintaining health, imbalances caused by harmful bacteria and viruses can trigger systemic inflammation and are believed to contribute to the progression of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Published in the journal Scientific Reports, Yadav’s study suggests that this probiotic formulation may serve as a novel therapeutic tool to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders.

In laboratory experiments, mice were given the probiotic mixture in their drinking water for 16 weeks. They were then tested using the “water maze” challenge—a standard method for evaluating spatial learning and memory. Mice that received the cocktail consistently located the hidden platform more quickly than those that didn’t, indicating improved cognitive function.

The probiotic blend also reduced the accumulation of harmful proteins that form sticky plaques in the brain—a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, it appeared to lower inflammation and protect the integrity of the blood-brain barrier, which helps prevent harmful microbes from entering the brain.

“These probiotics were more effective as a consortium than individually,” Dr. Yadav explained. “Most people focus on single-strain probiotics, but we found that combining them into a multi-strain mix enhances their ability to shift the microbiome from harmful to beneficial.”

The cocktail works by suppressing inflammatory bacteria in the gut, thereby reducing systemic inflammation that can affect brain health. Dr. Yadav and his team are now exploring commercial opportunities to bring the formulation to market and are in discussions with potential partners to advance its development.

If successful, the probiotic cocktail could become a groundbreaking preventative measure in the fight against cognitive decline, offering new hope for millions at risk of developing dementia. (Source: IANS)