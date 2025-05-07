Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Nikita Dutta, Hina Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

‘Retro’ Director Karthik Subbaraj Reveals Why He Cast Pooja Hegde

MUMBAI– Director Karthik Subbaraj has opened up about his decision to cast actress Pooja Hegde in his latest gangster drama Retro, currently enjoying a strong box office run.

Subbaraj shared that he was specifically looking for an actor who hadn’t explored this kind of intense role before. “I saw Pooja in Radhe Shyam and was impressed by her performance in some emotional scenes. I felt she could bring something fresh to this space,” he said.

He also praised Pooja’s dedication, noting that she worked with a language and acting coach to prepare for the role. “She really understood the character and nailed the flow. She’s a strong performer,” he added.

Retro stars Suriya as an orphan raised by a gangster who, while uncovering his past, becomes entangled with a violent cult and a long-lost love. The film was released on May 1 under Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment.

Pooja Hegde will next appear opposite Varun Dhawan in the David Dhawan-directed romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Nikita Dutta Reflects on Her Disciplined Childhood and Career Shift

MUMBAI– Actress Nikita Dutta recently opened up about her strict and structured upbringing, crediting it for shaping her work ethic and resilience in the entertainment industry.

Coming from an Army family, Dutta grew up in an environment rooted in discipline, routine, and responsibility. “We had a lot of rules and restrictions. Everything revolved around duty and order,” she said at a recent event.

Before stepping into acting, Dutta once dreamed of joining the civil services and even considered appearing for the UPSC exams. “For someone who was preparing for a life in uniform, moving into the creative chaos of showbiz was a big leap,” she added. “But that disciplined foundation has kept me grounded.”

Dutta made her film debut in 2014 with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and has since appeared in projects like Gold, Kabir Singh, The Big Bull, and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

She most recently starred in Netflix’s action heist thriller Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film premiered on April 25.

Hina Khan Begins First-Ever Trip to South Korea, Shares Travel Highlights

MUMBAI– Actress Hina Khan has kicked off her first trip to South Korea, calling it a “much-needed and highly exciting” getaway. Sharing her experience on Instagram, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star posted photos and videos from her flight, praising the hospitality of Cathay Pacific and thanking the Korea Tourism Organization India for hosting her.

“This is my first visit to the beautiful Korean Peninsula,” Hina wrote. “I’m looking forward to exploring the iconic sights of Seoul.”

Her travel update follows a recent post where she expressed strong support for Operation Sindoor, praising the Indian Armed Forces for their precision and bravery in targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Other celebrities, including Rupali Ganguly, Munawar Faruqui, and Rahul Vaidya, also applauded the operation, which was carried out without breaching Pakistani airspace.

Bhagyeshree on Motherhood: “Being a Good Mom Means Raising Independent Kids”

MUMBAI– Actress Bhagyeshree, best known for her role in Maine Pyar Kiya, shared a heartfelt message ahead of Mother’s Day, emphasizing that true motherhood is about raising independent children—not just protecting them.

Posting a throwback photo with her son Abhimanyu and daughter Avantika on Instagram, she reflected on lessons from her own parenting journey. “My children mean the world to me, but if I did everything for them, I wouldn’t be a good mom,” she wrote. “They need to learn through mistakes, grow through adversity, and stand on their own.”

In a video attached to the post, Bhagyeshree said that Indian parents often raise children to feel dependent, which she believes is misguided. “My job is to prepare them for life so they don’t need me,” she said. “We can hold their hand when they’re learning to walk, but we must let go so they can run.”

The actress, who stepped away from films after marrying Himalaya Dassani in 1990, added that love doesn’t come from need, and real care lies in empowering children to face life’s challenges. “In today’s world, your child needs to be the Lion King.”

Wamiqa Gabbi Shares Her Take on Love, Romance, and Her New Film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’

NEW DELHI– Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, says that love remains a universal emotion because of its power to unite and uplift.

“Love is what connects us all—it’s a feeling that simply makes you feel good,” Wamiqa told IANS, adding that she was thrilled to finally be part of a film that blends romance and comedy.

Describing the chemistry between the film’s lead characters, Ranjan and Titli, she noted, “It wasn’t over-the-top romantic. Their banter, their fights—it was all so real and beautiful.”

Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhool Chuk Maaf follows Ranjan, a small-town man from Banaras who takes a government job to marry Titli but forgets a vow to Lord Shiva, triggering a chaotic and comedic journey of love and redemption. The film hits theaters May 9.

Wamiqa began her acting career with a brief role in Jab We Met (2007) and rose to fame through Punjabi hits like Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 and Nikka Zaildar. She later earned acclaim for her roles in Jubilee, Grahan, and Vishal Bhardwaj’s thriller Khufiya. (Source: IANS)