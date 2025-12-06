Indian Government Caps Domestic Airfares at ₹7,500–₹18,000 Nationwide Amid IndiGo Disruptions

New Delhi— The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday imposed temporary nationwide caps on domestic airfares after a wave of IndiGo flight cancellations and operational disruptions triggered a sharp surge in ticket prices across several routes.

Under the order, airlines cannot charge above the newly set maximum fare limits until services return to normal. The ceiling varies by route distance and applies to economy-class tickets:

Up to 500 km: ₹7,500

500–1,000 km: ₹12,000

1,000–1,500 km: ₹15,000

Over 1,500 km: ₹18,000

These caps exclude statutory taxes and do not apply to business class or UDAN regional flights. The ministry has not yet clarified whether premium economy fares fall under the restrictions.

The intervention follows steep price hikes since December 4, when IndiGo’s disruptions created a sudden shortage of available seats. Travel platforms recorded unusually high last-minute fares on multiple routes, prompting the government to step in “in public interest.”

Officials said fare movements will be monitored in real time, with airlines and booking portals required to comply strictly. Any violation of the prescribed limits will result in immediate corrective action.

IndiGo Asked to Expedite Refunds, Resolve Baggage Issues

Along with the fare cap, the ministry has directed IndiGo to:

Clear all pending refunds for cancelled or disrupted flights by 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 7 , and

Trace and return all misplaced baggage to passengers’ homes or preferred addresses within 48 hours.

The measures are intended to stabilise domestic air travel costs and provide relief to passengers while IndiGo works to restore full operations.