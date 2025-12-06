Indian Railways to Operate 89 Special Trains Over Next Three Days Amid Flight Delays and Winter Travel Rush

New Delhi— With widespread flight disruptions and seasonal demand straining India’s travel networks, the Union government on Saturday announced that Indian Railways will operate 89 special trains—totaling more than 100 trips—over the next three days to provide additional connectivity across major routes.

The move is intended to ease passenger movement during a period of heavy winter travel and uncertainty in air travel schedules.

Central Railway Adds 14 Services

Central Railway will run 14 special trains linking major cities such as Pune, Bengaluru, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Mumbai. These include:

Pune–Bengaluru (Dec 6–7)

Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin (Dec 7 & 9)

LTT–Madgaon (Dec 7–8)

CSMT–Hazrat Nizamuddin (Dec 6–7)

LTT–Lucknow (Dec 6–7)

Nagpur–CSMT (Dec 6–7)

Gorakhpur–LTT (Dec 7–9)

Bilaspur–LTT (Dec 10 & 12)

South Eastern and South Central Railways Respond to Flight Cancellations

To manage the surge triggered by recent flight issues:

South Eastern Railway will operate special services between Santragachi–Yelahanka , Howrah–CSMT , and Cherlapalli–Shalimar , from December 6 to 9.

South Central Railway will operate three special trains on December 6 alone, covering routes to Shalimar, Chennai Egmore, and Mumbai LTT.

Eastern, Western and Other Zones Add Capacity

Eastern Railway will run special trains between Howrah–New Delhi and Sealdah–LTT.

Western Railway will operate 14 trips of the Mumbai Central–Bhiwani Superfast Special through the end of December.

Additional services will support passengers traveling from:

Gorakhpur

Patna and Darbhanga (East Central Railway)

Prayagraj–New Delhi (North Central Railway)

Durg–Hazrat Nizamuddin (Dec 7–8)

Indian Railways said the expanded services are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted travel options during a period of high demand and operational uncertainty.