Indian Foreign Ministry Dismisses References to PM Modi in Released Epstein Files as ‘Trashy Ruminations’

New Delhi— India on Friday rejected any reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recently released Jeffrey Epstein files, calling them “trashy ruminations” by a “convicted criminal” and saying they should be dismissed with the “utmost contempt.”

The issue arose after the U.S. Justice Department released millions of records related to its investigation into the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, including over three million pages of documents, around 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images.

Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy U.S. financier, died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges involving underage girls. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

Responding to reports of an email referencing the Prime Minister and his 2017 visit to Israel, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a statement on Saturday evening:

“Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt.”

The release of the files comes after the U.S. Justice Department implemented the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law in November 2025. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department produced approximately 3.5 million pages of material as part of the unprecedented review, involving more than 500 lawyers and professionals from multiple divisions including the FBI and U.S. Attorney offices.

Blanche added that while the initial review identified over six million pages as potentially responsive, legal and privacy considerations reduced the number of documents ultimately released. Teams worked intensively, meeting “twice daily, sometimes more,” for nearly 75 days to complete the review. (Source: IANS)