Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Criticises Makers of ‘The Kerala Story 2’ for Alleged Communal Polarisation

Thiruvananthapuram— Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian on Saturday criticised the makers of The Kerala Story 2, alleging that the film’s teaser was part of a deliberate attempt to spread communal hatred and undermine the state’s secular fabric.

In a statement following the release of the teaser, the Minister said the movie appeared designed to injure Kerala’s secular conscience through deliberate communal polarisation. He described the film as a propaganda exercise with no connection to facts and accused its makers of constructing false narratives for political purposes.

Saji Cherian, who also holds the portfolio for Films, claimed that the film was another product of what he termed the Sangh Parivar’s “falsehood factory,” aiming to portray Kerala—widely regarded as a model of religious harmony—as a centre of religious extremism.

According to the Minister, the film sought to revive discredited allegations such as “love jihad” and employed hate-filled dialogues intended to disturb Kerala’s peaceful social atmosphere. He added that the repeated projection of unsubstantiated claims reflected a calculated effort to create fear, suspicion, and division among communities.

“Freedom of expression cannot be misused as a licence to divide society,” Cherian said. He noted that many of the claims propagated in the film had already been dismissed by investigative agencies and courts, and repackaging them as facts appeared politically motivated, aimed at electoral and ideological gains.

The Minister asserted that the people of Kerala had consistently resisted communal forces and would continue to do so. He emphasised that any attempts to sow hatred for narrow political purposes would be met with unity and resolve by the State. (Source: IANS)