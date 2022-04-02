Indian Circle for Caring to Hold Sessions on Elder Care and Lifestyle Program for Heart Disease and Diabetes at Health Expo on April 10

BURLINGTON, MA– Indian Circle for Caring USA Inc. (ICC), which provides caring support and helping hands to members of the Indian-American community, will conduct two sessions at the upcoming 8th Annual Indian and South Asian Health Expo on April 10th at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Session-1 on “Elder Care” will be presented by ICC Founder Girish Mehta. Amit Akkad of ICC will lead session-2 on “Lifestyle Program for Heart Disease and Diabetes.” The day-long event is free to all attendees, but registration is required. To register for free, please click here.

The expo is sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Point32Health, Tufts Health Plan, KnowYourMeds, and eternalHealth.

Elder Care:

Are you concerned about loved ones and how to provide proper support? Or thinking about your own journey and preparing for reducing challenges and worries at a highly vulnerable time in your own life?

To find answer to these difficult questions, pease join The Elder Care presentation at Health Expo. Factors affecting Elder Care of today and tomorrow include:

We live Longer

Financial and support burden is far greater – far above insurance coverage.

Family and loved ones may not be available to be able to take care in person.

Medical care team is highly specialized and therefore confusing to navigate.

Understand and use Current and emerging technology and care models.

Patient advocacy will pay a pivotal role.

Learn about tools available to manage:

Telemedicine

Medicine interaction and compliance such – “Know Your Meds”

Keep family and friends involved with tools such as CaringBridge

Take charge by preparing CareGivers Handbook

Prepare, Prepare, Prepare.

Lifestyle Program for Heart Disease and Diabetes

It is no secret that Indians have three times the risk of heart disease and four times the risk of diabetes, and succumb to heart disease at an early age, compared to the white population. But these risks can be mitigated through Lifestyle changes in diet, exercise, sleep, and meditation.

ICC has partnered with South Asian Heart Center to bring a comprehensive, evidence based, culturally tailored and actionable Lifestyle program to mitigate these risks.

Over the last 12 years, 9,000+ Indians from all over USA have benefited from this program. ICC is pleased to report that through its efforts in last 2 years, 120+ Indians from New England have already joined and benefited from this program.

“ICC is excited to present this program to the Indian community at the INE Health Expo 2022. Please, come and join us to learn more about this lifestyle program to live a longer and healthier life,” said Mr. Akkad.

The day-long Expo will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on April 10, 2022 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

As in the past, Health Expo this year will focus on modern medicine, yoga, meditation, alternative medicine, physical fitness, beauty, anti-aging, and from onsite exercise training to keeping fit with Bollywood dancing and numerous workshops.

The expo brings together the region’s top health and wellness providers, top speakers and fun workshops to promote life-long health, fitness and wellness in our community. From free medical screenings to knowledgeable speakers to intensive yoga workshops, expo brings the best options for a lifetime of health for the New England community.