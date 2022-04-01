Bollywood Roundup: Jaya Bachchan, Tabu, Salman Khan, and more…

Politician and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan held a high-profile screening of ‘Dasvi’, starring her actor son Abhishek Bachchan, for her fellow Members of Parliament.

Many senior leaders took to social media to talk about the Tushar Jalota directorial. Maharashtra MP Rajani Patil commended the film and wished the team good luck.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena, labelled the movie as a “must watch” for its emphasis on education while Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson, Indian National Congress, praised Abhishek’s performance as well as the film’s humorous tone.

The screening saw Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan in attendance.

The tale of a crooked but illiterate politician who discovers the power of education when held behind bars, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Earlier, ‘Dasvi’ was screened to massive applause at the Agra Central Jail, with many inmates even deciding to study for their tenth grade exam after watching the social comedy.

Ali Fazal, Tabu jet off to Canada for ‘Khufiya’ final schedule

Mumbai– Actors Tabu and Ali Fazal have headed to Canada for the final schedule of filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj’s upcoming film ‘Khufiya’.

Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi besides the two actors.

News is that the film is going to be wrapped up soon as the cast and crew has already started shooting the last schedule of the film in Canada.

According to a source close to the unit of Khufiya, “The final schedule of the film is set to commence soon. Ali Fazal and Tabu are soon going to leave the country and will start shooting with Vishal sir in Canada. They were meant to do this earlier but due to the Omicron variant wave in January, it was pushed further.”

“Joining them will also be Wamiqa Gabbi. As soon as this film shoot wraps up, the film will go into edit and is expected to come out towards end of the year”.

‘Khufiya’ is inspired by true events and based on an espionage novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Amar Bhushan. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, ‘Khufiya’ is a story about Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets.

Salman Khan to launch Hindi teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa’s ‘Vikrant Rona’

Mumbai– After Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Simbu, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has worked with Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa in ‘Dabangg 3’, will be launching the release date teaser of upcoming Kannada film ‘Vikrant Rona’ in Hindi on April 2.

The film will be released in five different languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The makers have strategically and extravagantly planned the promotions of the film. With four of the country’s biggest stars coming together to support and root for the film, ‘Vikrant Rona’ promises an unprecedented cinematic experience.

Additionally, the film, directed by Anup Bhandari, is also expected to be released in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

‘Vikrant Rona’, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

Arjun Bijlani had to gain weight to look more mature and old for ‘Roohaniyat’

Mumbai– Popular actor Arjun Bijlani revealed that he recently gained a lot of weight to do justice to his character Saveer in his web show ‘Roohaniyat’. Popular actor Arjun Bijlani revealed that he recently gained a lot of weight to do justice to his character Saveer in his web show ‘Roohaniyat’. Arjun essays the role of Saveer, a middle-aged man who believes that forever love is a lie. However he falls he meets Prisha (Kanika Mann), a young girl who has a different perspective towards love and relationships. Speaking about his characters, Arjun said: “My character is about 38 years old, he’s faced a lot of obstacles in his life which has made him the way he is – thick-skinned and a realist. I had to look older and more mature for the role, so the team thought a good way to portray that would be to gain weight. I gained about 4-5 kgs to really look the part.” “I believe an actor must be willing to push their comfort boundaries to fully immerse into their character, there are no shortcuts. These subtle nuances about my appearance from my weight to my grown beard added a lot of flavor while building up Saveer. I hope the audience appreciates all the efforts gone into putting every tiny piece of this show together,” he added. Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, ‘Roohaniyat’ also feature Kanika Mann, Aman Verma and Smita Bansal in pivotal roles. ‘Roohaniyat’ streams on MX Player. Somy Ali on Oscars slap: Joke was poor but Will Smith first laughed, then went crazy Mumbai– Actress Somy Ali talks about the recent incident at the Oscars where Hollywood actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock since the latter made fun of Smith’s wife’s health condition. Somy says that she stands divided on the matter. “I have two opinions on this: The joke was in extremely poor taste given Smith’s wife’s struggle with alopecia. My second opinion is that violence begets violence and hate begets hate. Therefore, I do not condone violence in any situation as I am a pacifist myself. There could have been many ways to handle this on Smith’s end and it shows Rock’s class by not filing charges. Again, I am not in any shape or form saying that his joke was not hurtful to Jada, but if you notice Smith first laughed at it and then took action. “This depicts that he found it funny and then realised his wife’s condition and suddenly decided to do something about it with, no rationality whatsoever,” says Somy, who runs an NGO No More Tears in the US which help victims of domestic violence and abuse. She says that as celebrities, it’s important to accept that you will be trolled or joked about. “Once you are a celebrity and you choose to be one, you will forever be trolled, made fun of, bullied and, yes, be the joke of the party or award shows. There is simply no escaping that if you choose the fame game. It’s part of the territory and we see it daily on celebrities globally on their social media. I have been away from the industry for 20 years and now when I decide to speak my truth because I am now ready and it’s my choice to speak up when I wish to do so. I have been getting the most disgusting messages and sadly the majority of them are from women,” she says. She adds: “Well, here’s one of my favourite quotes: “Laugh loudly, laugh often, and most importantly laugh at yourself.” Chelsea Handler. If you can’t laugh at yourself, you are devoid of humility in my opinion.” Ask her where does she think people should draw the line with jokes, she says, “I think celebrities’ children should never bear the brunt of the jokes, children should always be left out of it. Jokes about rape, sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence cross the line for me. That’s absolutely unacceptable for me.” Gayatri Bharadwaj joins Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’ Hyderabad– The makers of Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’ have announced details regarding the female leads in the movie. The makers of Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’ have announced details regarding the female leads in the movie. With Nupur Sanon already on board for this upcoming pan-India movie, the makers roped in Gayatri Bhawadwaj to play another important role in the movie. The makers shared the update via their official handles on social media websites. Welcoming Gayatri on board, the producers wrote, “Welcome to massive hunt”. The producers have locked April 2 for the formal muhurat launch of this highly-anticipated movie. Ravi Teja will be seen in a titular role in this movie, which is billed to be a story based on real-life incidents. ‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’ will revolve around a notorious place in Andhra Pradesh called ‘Stuart Puram’. ‘Pushpa’ writer Srikanth Vissa is roped in to pen the dialogues in Vamsee’s directorial. Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts who produced the critically acclaimed and commercial blockbuster ‘The Kashmir Files’, is producing ‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’. Tej Narayan Agarwal presents the film. ‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’ will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

