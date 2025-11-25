India to Face Pakistan on February 15 as ICC Announces Full Schedule for 2026 T20 World Cup

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Defending champions India will face longtime rivals Pakistan on February 15, 2026, at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, following their opening match against the United States on February 7 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as the International Cricket Council unveiled the full fixtures for the T20 World Cup.

India has been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia, and the United States.

India will look to become the first team in tournament history to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title. After facing the United States, India will meet Namibia in New Delhi on February 12, before closing the group stage against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

The 2026 tournament will be the largest T20 World Cup ever held, featuring 20 teams competing in 55 matches across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka. The schedule was announced Tuesday in Mumbai by ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta, alongside ICC Chair Jay Shah, India’s two-time T20 World Cup winner Rohit Sharma, India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, Women’s ODI World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and senior cricket officials from both host nations.

Matches in India will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In Sri Lanka, games will take place in Colombo at the R. Premadasa Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club, as well as the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

The 20 participating teams have been divided into four groups of five, with two teams from each advancing to the Super Eight stage.

Group A was labeled the “Group of Death” by ICC Brand Ambassador Rohit Sharma. While India and Pakistan will command global attention, the Netherlands and the United States — who stunned Pakistan in the 2024 edition — are seen as potential spoilers.

In Group B, co-hosts Sri Lanka will face Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman. Australia opens against Ireland, while Zimbabwe will mark its return to the World Cup with a match against the hosts.

Group C is headlined by England and the West Indies, joined by Bangladesh, and first-time qualifiers Italy and Nepal. England and the West Indies will meet on February 11 in Mumbai. Italy’s debut adds a historic dimension to the group.

Group D is widely viewed as the strongest of the four, featuring Afghanistan, South Africa, and New Zealand — semifinalists in 2024 — along with Canada and the UAE. Key contests in Ahmedabad include South Africa vs. Afghanistan and New Zealand vs. South Africa.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight phase, which will be split into two groups of four. The top two teams in each Super Eight pool will then advance to the semifinals leading into the March 8 final.

Rohit Sharma, who has played in every edition of the tournament and won titles in 2007 and 2024, said it was encouraging to see so many countries participating. He noted it will be the first T20 World Cup he watches from home.

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav said his squad is energized by the chance to compete on home soil, calling the tournament a significant challenge. (Source: IANS)