India Poised to Become Global AI Leader by 2035, Driven by Young Talent and Vast Data Ecosystem

NEW DELHI, India — India is on track to emerge as a global leader in artificial intelligence by 2035, powered by its young workforce, extensive data resources, and growing scientific capability, officials and experts said Monday at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025.

The four-day festival, which began December 6, has become one of India’s most influential scientific gatherings, aimed at inspiring youth and advancing the country’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

“India is preparing to become a global AI leader by 2035, powered by young talent and the country’s data-rich ecosystem,” said Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar. He noted that the IndiaAI Mission intends to train one crore young people in artificial intelligence, build national compute infrastructure, develop indigenous AI models, and promote responsible and ethical AI use.

Speakers from academia, industry, and research institutions examined how the evolution from Artificial Intelligence toward Artificial General Intelligence could reshape science, innovation, and society. They emphasized the need for India-focused datasets, linguistic tools, and homegrown models to support inclusive digital growth.

Sarvam AI Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar highlighted progress under the IndiaAI Mission, including India’s first sovereign foundational Large Language Model designed specifically for Indian languages and multilingual AI applications.

Gopal Krishna Bhatt, Director of Data Centre Customer Engineering at Intel, said India is making rapid strides in server architecture, chip design, and high-performance computing hardware. He noted that dozens of server and data-center hardware designs are currently underway across the country, reflecting the momentum of India’s semiconductor and digital infrastructure initiatives.

NVIDIA’s Manish Modani said India’s expanding high-performance computing and GPU-backed research ecosystem is accelerating breakthroughs in climate science, language technology, and other critical fields. India’s combination of large-scale data, linguistic diversity, and deep scientific talent uniquely positions it to help lead the global shift from AI toward AGI, he added.

Organizers said the festival continues to spark scientific curiosity among young people while reinforcing India’s ambitions to be a technological and innovation powerhouse in the coming decades. (Source: IANS)