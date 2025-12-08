India Fined for Slow Over Rate in Second ODI Against South Africa

- Advertisement -

VISAKHAPATNAM, Andhra Pradesh — India have been fined 10 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate during the second One-Day International against South Africa in Raipur, the ICC announced on Monday.

Despite superb centuries from Virat Kohli (102) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105), India failed to defend a total of 358/5 as Aiden Markram powered South Africa’s chase with a commanding 110 off 98 balls, guiding the visitors to a four-wicket win.

According to the ICC, India were ruled to be two overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into account. “In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the statement said.

Match referee Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel issued the sanction. Indian captain KL Rahul accepted the charge and the proposed penalty, making a formal hearing unnecessary. On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Sam Nogajski, and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal filed the charge.

India responded strongly in the series-deciding third ODI at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, delivering a dominant nine-wicket victory to clinch the series 2–1. Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his maiden ODI century, an unbeaten 116 off 121 balls, while Rohit Sharma added 75 off 73 and Virat Kohli contributed 65 off 45 as India chased down 271 with more than 10 overs to spare.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav (4–41) and Prasidh Krishna (4–66) combined for eight wickets to bowl South Africa out for 270, anchored by Quinton de Kock’s 106 and Temba Bavuma’s 48.

The 2–1 series win marked India’s 10th consecutive home ODI series victory and a strong rebound after losing the preceding Test series 0–2. (Source: IANS)