Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

Salman Khan Shares Backstage Moment Ahead of Da-Bangg Show in Doha

MUMBAI, India — Salman Khan offered fans a playful behind-the-scenes glimpse from Qatar as he geared up for his Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded performance in Doha.

The 59-year-old actor posted a backstage photo on Instagram showing him getting his leg stretched — likely by his brother Sohail Khan — while wearing a gray T-shirt and black jeans. He captioned the shot “Aahhhhaaa,” highlighting his trademark humor and surprising flexibility.

Khan arrived in Qatar on Thursday under heavy security, accompanied by longtime aide Shera. He was photographed at the Doha airport in cream pants, a light thistle T-shirt, a jacket, and a cap, along with the moustache he’s sporting for his upcoming war drama “The Battle of Galwan.”

Actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia also departed Mumbai for the event, which will feature performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Stebin Ben, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul. The show is scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events and will take place November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre.

Khan is currently balancing his hosting duties on “Bigg Boss 19” with filming “The Battle of Galwan.” He also recently visited veteran actor Dharmendra at a South Mumbai hospital.

Kajol Shares Lighthearted Children’s Day Message

MUMBAI, India — Kajol marked Children’s Day on November 14 with a warm and humorous post celebrating her son Yug and daughter Nysa Devgn.

Sharing photos with each of her children, Kajol wrote, “It’s Children’s Day, and today I can say that ‘that is a lot of work’, but when it goes well, it’s the best feeling in the world… Here’s to all kids today and to all those amazing parents who love them… Can we just shrink them after 8 pm, pls?”

Kajol, mother to a teenage son and a daughter in her early 20s, also drew attention recently when filmmaker Farah Khan praised her commitment to work on the talk show “Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle.” Farah recalled that Kajol returned to set barely a month after giving birth while filming her cameo for the “Kal Ho Naa Ho” song sequence, requiring the choreography to be adapted.

Kajol has previously spoken about the difficult period surrounding the release of “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” when she suffered a miscarriage, followed by another later on — experiences she has described as among the most challenging of her life.

Kareena Kapoor Shares Family Moments and Everyday Snapshots

MUMBAI, India — Kareena Kapoor offered fans a nostalgic glimpse into her personal world, posting a series of “bits and bobs” from her daily life on Instagram.

The photos ranged from playful to sentimental: a car selfie captioned “Car selfies hit different,” a throwback of her twinning with sister Karisma Kapoor (“I still have that dress”), and a monochrome family portrait labeled “The roots, the legacy.” She also shared a beach photo of husband Saif Ali Khan with the caption “Not complaining about the view,” along with a shot of her mother Babita applying lipstick, calling her “Mom’s glam, forever inspired.”

Kareena accompanied the collection with the simple message, “Some bits and bobs of my life.”

The actress recently posted sunlit selfies from her car, joking about learning her lines for the day. She also revealed that filming has begun on her 68th movie, “Daayra,” a crime-drama thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan Recreate ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya,’ Thrilling Fans

MUMBAI, India — Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan sparked a wave of nostalgia when they broke into the iconic “Chaiyya Chaiyya” dance at an event hosted by a Dubai-based developer.

The longtime collaborators arrived in matching black outfits and surprised the crowd with an impromptu performance as the classic song’s opening beats played. Fans cheered as the duo recreated the famous hook steps from the 1998 film “Dil Se,” originally shot atop a moving train and remembered as one of Bollywood’s most daring sequences.

“Chaiyya Chaiyya” remains one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most celebrated numbers and a landmark in Farah Khan’s career as a choreographer. The song also featured Malaika Arora alongside the superstar and continues to be a staple at Indian parties and weddings.

Farah and SRK’s partnership dates back to the early 1990s, when she choreographed many of his hit songs. She later made her directorial debut with “Main Hoon Na,” starring Shah Rukh in the lead.

Sunny Leone Begins Filming ‘Splitsvilla X6,’ Says the Excitement Has Just Begun

MUMBAI, India — Sunny Leone has kicked off filming for Season 16 of “Splitsvilla,” returning as host for the popular MTV reality show.

The actress shared a playful behind-the-scenes video from Day 1 on Instagram, telling fans, “Day 1 Splitsvilla is complete. It is very exciting. So many cool things are going to happen. Oh my God, the girls are so great and the boys are so hot. Yummy yummy… All I have to say, yummy yummy in my tummy.” She captioned the clip, “Day 1 on Splitsvilla, and the excitement is only getting started.”

Sunny will co-host the new season with actor Karan Kundrra, who called his return to MTV after six years a “homecoming.” He said he’s eager to dive into the show’s “thrilling and unpredictable journey of modern love” and expects the new season to be “bolder, more dynamic, and full of surprises.”

“Splitsvilla,” which launched in 2008, pits young men and women against each other as they compete for connections and survival in the secluded villa. Filming for the new season reportedly began November 11, with the show set to air on MTV and JioCinema.

Anupam Kher Says Regional Cinema Is Reviving India’s Forgotten Stories

MUMBAI, India — Anupam Kher is applauding the rise of regional cinema, crediting Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali filmmakers with restoring authentic Indian storytelling that he says Bollywood has neglected.

Speaking to IANS at the Jagran Film Festival, Kher said regional cinema has outgrown the label “regional” and now represents true pan-India filmmaking. Having acted in nearly every major Indian language except Assamese and Gujarati, he observed that these industries are “more organized” and deeply aspirational, aiming for global reach.

Kher said audiences are now more open to diverse films, in part because the COVID era exposed viewers to content they might have missed before. He praised regional filmmakers for telling “the stories of India,” noting, “Hindi cinema has forgotten. We have to tell the stories about India and Indianness.”

The actor highlighted his upcoming film “Tanvi the Great,” which he described as an Indian story with a universal theme centered on autism.

The Jagran Film Festival, where Kher shared his views, is underway in Mumbai and runs through November 16. (Source: IANS)