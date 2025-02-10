India-Israel talks on bolstering economic times slated for tomorrow

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– The India-Israel Business Forum and the India-Israel CEO Forum meetings will be held here on Tuesday (February 11) aimed at deepening trade and investment ties between the two countries, according to a Commerce and Industry Ministry statement issued on Monday.

These fora will bring together top business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from both countries to explore new avenues of economic cooperation, technological collaboration, and investment opportunities.

The Commerce Ministry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Embassy of Israel, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is organising the India-Israel Business Forum.

The forum will focus on expanding trade relationships, fostering cross-sector collaborations, and identifying investment opportunities between Indian and Israeli businesses.

A high-level Israeli business delegation, led by Nir M. Barkat, Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry will participate in the forum.

The delegation includes leading Israeli enterprises and representatives from sectors such as technology, manufacturing, healthcare, agri-tech, food processing, defence, homeland security, water management, logistics, and retail, the official statement said.

The event will feature a ceremonial inaugural session, followed by panel discussions and B2B meetings, allowing Indian and Israeli business leaders to explore new opportunities for joint ventures, investments, and knowledge sharing.

Representatives from the government of India, government of Israel, and leading business organisations will participate in these discussions, focusing on sectoral growth and innovation-driven partnerships.

India and Israel’s shared commitment to technological advancement, innovation, and entrepreneurship makes them natural economic allies.

With India’s rise as a global manufacturing and technology hub, the forum will provide a strategic platform to strengthen business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-business (G2B) ties, a statement said.

Alongside the Business Forum, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) will host the India-Israel CEO Forum, an exclusive gathering of top CEOs, senior executives, and policymakers from both nations.

The CEO Forum will serve as a high-level platform for industry leaders to discuss investment opportunities, policy frameworks, and emerging business trends. The discussions will revolve around technology collaboration, research and development, innovation-driven growth, and trade diversification.

Key focus areas for engagement between India and Israel include strengthening cooperation in technology and innovation, particularly in AI, digital transformation, and smart manufacturing.

Defence and security partnerships will expand in areas like defence technology, cybersecurity, and homeland security solutions. Joint projects in clean energy and sustainability will promote renewable energy, water conservation, and green technologies.

In healthcare and life sciences, collaborations will be enhanced in medical research, pharmaceutical trade, and biotech investments. Additionally, agriculture and food security will benefit from Israeli expertise in precision agriculture, drip irrigation, and sustainable farming solutions, according to the statement.

India and Israel have witnessed steady growth in bilateral trade, which has diversified significantly beyond traditional sectors like diamonds and precious metals to include engineering goods, chemicals, electronics, defence, and agricultural products.

Israeli investments in India have been expanding, with various Israeli companies operating in various sectors, including renewable energy, water technology, defense, and manufacturing. Similarly, Indian companies have made significant inroads into Israel, particularly in pharmaceuticals, IT, and infrastructure.

The CEO Forum will provide a unique opportunity for business leaders to develop new partnerships, exchange insights, and explore pathways for expanding bilateral trade and investment flows.

Both forums are in line with India and Israel’s long-term vision for economic growth and cooperation, highlighting the importance of strengthening business connections, policy discussions, and strategic partnerships.

They will promote deeper engagement between Indian and Israeli industries, encourage foreign direct investment (FDI) and joint ventures, foster technology transfer and innovation partnerships, and boost trade by implementing policy reforms and establishing new agreements, the statement added. (IANS)