India Celebrates Vikram-1’s Successful Orbital Launch

New Delhi–India’s space industry and public figures celebrated the successful orbital launch of Vikram-1, the country’s first privately developed orbital rocket, calling it a major milestone for the growing commercial space sector.

Skyroot Aerospace, the Hyderabad-based startup that developed the rocket, said Vikram-1 reached orbit on its first attempt under Mission Aagaman, an achievement it described as rare for a new launch vehicle.

“Reliving the launch—from lift-off to satellite separation. Reaching orbit on the very first attempt of a new launch vehicle is an incredibly rare feat globally. The world now has a new launch vehicle. From India, for the world,” the company wrote on X alongside a video of the mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation congratulated Skyroot and described the mission as a significant achievement for India’s private space ecosystem.

ISRO also credited the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center, or IN-SPACe, and its own teams with supporting the launch, ground testing and safety operations.

“Congratulations to IN-SPACe and ISRO teams, who enabled and facilitated the launch and ground testing operations along with technical consultancy and 24×7 safety surveillance,” ISRO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the mission as “a historic new frontier for India’s space journey” and urged the country to celebrate the achievement.

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli also praised the team behind the rocket, noting that its members had an average age of 28.

Skyroot has scripted history with Vikram-1, “built by a Hyderabad-based team whose average age is just 28,” he said.

The launch followed reforms introduced under the Indian Space Policy 2023, which opened more of the country’s space industry to private participation.

The policy has encouraged private investment and entrepreneurship in satellite manufacturing, launch services, space-based applications and related services.

India’s space economy is estimated to be worth about $8.4 billion and is projected to reach between $40 billion and $45 billion by 2030. (Source: IANS)