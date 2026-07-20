Anu Malik Shares Rare Photo of Sardar Malik With Mohammed Rafi and Prem Kishan

Mumbai–Music composer Anu Malik shared a rare throwback photograph featuring his father, veteran composer Sardar Malik, with legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi and actor Prem Kishan.

Malik posted the black-and-white image on Instagram on Monday. The photograph shows the three men seated together and smiling.

“Dad, Rafi saab, Prem Kishen. What a rare, precious photo,” Malik wrote in the caption.

Sardar Malik was known for his work as a composer in Hindi cinema and played an important role in shaping his son’s musical career. Anu Malik has frequently credited his father with introducing him to classical music and melody.

Mohammed Rafi remains one of the most celebrated playback singers in Indian cinema. Prem Kishan, the son of actor Prem Nath, has also worked in the Hindi film industry.

Sardar Malik died on January 27, 2006, at age 76. Rafi died on July 31, 1980, at age 55 following a heart attack. (Source: IANS)