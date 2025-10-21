Ilaiyaraaja Announces Plans to Begin Writing His Next Symphony

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI– Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has announced that he will soon begin work on a new symphony, following the global success of his debut western classical composition, The Valiant.

The celebrated musician, affectionately known as Isaignani, revealed his plans in a video shared on X, expressing gratitude to his fans after his recent performance at the Dubai Opera. “Thankful for the love, warmth, and energy from everyone who joined me for the Symphony Valiant performance in Dubai Opera. Your appreciation and emotions made the night truly special. Thank you, Dubai,” he wrote.

In the video, Ilaiyaraaja shared that he intends to start composing his next symphony after observing his mother’s death anniversary. “Wish you all a happy Deepavali,” he said. “On this sweet Deepavali day, there is another piece of information I want to share with you all. I intend to start writing my next symphony after observing my mother’s death anniversary. Along with that, I am to write a new piece called Symphonic Dancers.”

Earlier this year, on March 8, Ilaiyaraaja made history by becoming the first Indian to present a western classical symphony. The landmark performance took place at London’s Eventim Apollo, where he was accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Upon returning to India, the maestro announced that The Valiant would tour globally, with concerts scheduled across 13 countries. “In the world of music, this is something at the top. So, I want my people, who have so much love for me, to listen to it,” Ilaiyaraaja had said.

He also credited conductor Mikel Toms for his precision and artistry during the London performance, calling his contribution “a key part of bringing the symphony to life.”

The upcoming symphony will mark a new chapter in Ilaiyaraaja’s storied career, further cementing his legacy as one of India’s most pioneering composers in both film and classical music. (Source: IANS)