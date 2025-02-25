IIT Roorkee study finds mother’s milk natural shield for probiotics

- Advertisement -

Roorkee (Uttarakhand)– The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) on Tuesday said that it has made a groundbreaking discovery about the potential of mother’s milk in improving infant health.

The study, published in the Food Chemistry journal, explores how fat globules in human milk can act as a natural carrier for probiotics and the research could pave the way for advanced baby formulas that not only provide nutrition but also support gut health.

The study, led by Professor Kiran Ambatipudi from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, focuses on the Milk Fat Globule Membrane (MFGM), a bioactive component of mother’s milk.

The researchers found that this membrane can serve as a protective layer, ensuring that beneficial probiotic bacteria reach an infant’s gut safely.

These probiotics are essential in shaping a newborn’s gut microbiome, especially in premature babies, enhancing their immunity and overall health.

By closely studying two types of beneficial bacteria found in infants, the team discovered that these microbes effectively colonise the gut and promote a healthy digestive system.

More importantly, the milk fat globule membrane acts as a shield, protecting these probiotics as they travel through the stomach and intestines.

This unique feature enhances the survival and function of good bacteria while protecting the infant’s gut from harmful microbes and oxidative stress.

The findings of this study suggest a promising application in the development of functional infant formulas.

Using mother’s milk components as a delivery system for probiotics could revolutionise baby nutrition, making formulas more effective in mimicking the benefits of natural breastfeeding.

This breakthrough aligns with the Indian government’s initiatives, such as Ayushman Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat, which emphasize health and self-reliance through scientific advancements. (IANS)