IAGB’s Republic Day Mela 2026 Brings Community Together in Burlington

Burlington, MA — The India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) held its Republic Day Mela 2026 on January 24 at Burlington High School, drawing thousands of attendees from across New England for a day centered on culture, community, and shared celebration.

The event featured a range of cultural performances, competitions, and family-oriented activities reflecting this year’s theme, “India in Harmony: The Five Elements.” The theme provided a unifying framework for performances and exhibits presented throughout the venue.

The occasion was formally recognized by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as Governor Maura T. Healey issued a proclamation declaring January 26, 2026, as Republic Day of India. IAGB acknowledged the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Secretary of the Commonwealth for recognizing the significance of the day for the Indian-American community in the state.

The event included participation from several community and civic leaders. Purnanand Sarma, CEO of Aro Biotherapeutics and President of TiE Boston, attended as Chief Guest. Girish Mehta, Founder and Executive Director of the Immigrant Community Center (ICC), received the Community Catalyst Award.

Guests of Honor included Ms. Shruthi Purushotam, Deputy Consul General of India in Boston, and Dr. Manju Sheth, President of India New England Multimedia and Women Who Win. Speakers acknowledged IAGB’s ongoing role in promoting cultural awareness and community engagement in the region.

Programming throughout the day included performances by more than 300 participants, representing classical, folk, Bollywood, fusion, and thematic styles. In addition, over 150 individuals took part in competitions spanning art, chess, music, mathematics, and entrepreneurship-focused activities.

The Mela also featured participation from more than 35 partner organizations, community groups, and media partners. Attendees visited local vendor booths, community exhibits, and a food court offering selections from The Treasury: Indian & Greek Kitchen.

The event concluded with a performance by Dhwani Band, closing the program on an energetic note.

IAGB President Nilesh Agrawal expressed appreciation for the community turnout and the efforts of volunteers, performers, sponsors, and partner organizations who supported the event. Vice President Deepak Garg oversaw several program areas, including competitions and youth-focused activities, contributing to the day’s coordination.

IAGB leadership noted that the Mela aligned with the organization’s broader mission of fostering cultural connection, civic participation, and community engagement across Greater Boston.

IAGB plans to continue its year-round schedule of cultural, civic, and community service programs. Event photos, videos, and additional highlights will be shared on www.iagb.org and through IAGB’s social media channels.