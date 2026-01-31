Bostonian Mukesh Chatter Honored with BITS Pilani Distinguished Alumnus Award 2026 for Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Mukesh Chatter, an entrepreneur, clean-technology innovator, and philanthropist, has been named a recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2026 in the category of Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to technology innovation, sustainable energy, and social impact. The honor brings pride to his alma mater, BITS Pilani, and celebrates a career defined by innovation, leadership, and service.

Mr. Chatter is the Co-Founder and CEO of Alsym Energy, a Boston-based clean-tech company developing next-generation battery technologies that are safer, more affordable, and critical to enabling a zero-carbon, electrified future. He is also Co-Founder and General Partner at NeoNet Capital, an investment firm dedicated to backing bold, unconventional ideas with transformative potential. In addition, he is leading a stealth-mode startup focused on advancing a new generation of energy storage solutions to accelerate the global transition to clean energy.

A successful serial entrepreneur, Mr. Chatter holds more than 23 U.S. patents across a wide range of technical domains, with several additional patent applications pending. He previously co-founded Nexabit Networks, a pioneering terabit switch and router company, and served as its CEO through its successful acquisition by Lucent Technologies. Following the acquisition, he took on the role of Vice President and General Manager of IP Products at Lucent, where he continued to drive innovation at scale.

Mr. Chatter’s entrepreneurial achievements have earned him widespread recognition. He was named one of the Top 10 Entrepreneurs of the Year by Red Herring Magazine in 1999 and was honored as Rensselaer Entrepreneur of the Year in 2001.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Chatter is deeply committed to education, research, and public service. He currently serves on the board of MarvelBiome, Inc., a company developing innovative therapeutics for neurological diseases, and on the governing board of the Center of Indic Studies at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. His past service includes roles on Georgetown University’s Parent Advisory Council and the Johns Hopkins University Parents Round Table.

Philanthropy is a cornerstone of Mr. Chatter’s life and work. Together with his wife, Priti Chatter, he has endowed two chaired professorships at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, supporting long-term research and development in clean water and renewable energy—areas vital to addressing global challenges and improving quality of life worldwide.

Mr. Chatter holds a Master’s degree in Computer and Systems Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. The Distinguished Alumnus Award 2026 recognizes not only his remarkable entrepreneurial journey, but also his enduring commitment to using technology, innovation, and philanthropy to create a more sustainable and equitable future.