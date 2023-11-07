Bollywood Roundup: Aamir Khan, Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt, and more…

Aamir Khan poses with OG ‘Ghajini’ star Suriya as they attend Kamal Haasan’s b’day party

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, is in Chennai to attend the birthday celebrations of actor Kamal Haasan.

The ‘3 Idiots’ actor flew down to Chennai for the treatment of his mother. While in Chennai, he attended the birthday celebrations.

Kamal, who is a cinematic force to be reckoned with, is celebrating his 69th birthday on Tuesday.

At the party, which was held at a Chennai hotel, Aamir met Tamil actor Suriya, the latter essayed the role of Sanjay Ramaswamy in the 2005 Tamil film ‘Ghajini’, a role that was later reprised by Aamir as Sanjay Singhania in the 2008 film ‘Ghajini’.

Aamir posed with Suriya during the bash and their picture is being widely shared on social media.

While Suriya donned a white outfit and brown sunglasses, Aamir wore a maroon kurta with glasses.

Sharing a picture of the actors smiling and posing together with a guest at the bash, a person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Two Ghajinis in one frame at Kamal Haasan’s birthday party.”

As per media reports, Aamir, who is by his mother’s side in Chennai, is staying at a hotel close to the medical centre, where Zeenat is undergoing treatment.

Mouni Roy reveals key to strong relationship: ‘Don’t talk about your ex too much’

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy has shared some important love tips to strengthen relationship.

The actress said not talking too much about the former partner and not overthinking is the mantra to a perfect relationship.

Here’s what Mouni, the Queen of Hearts from Temptation Island, shared:

Take Interest in Your Partner’s Interests:

Building a common ground is crucial for a thriving connection. Mouni emphasises the importance of sharing interests to engage in activities together and deepen the bond.

Don’t Talk About Your Ex Too Much:

Avoid delving into the past excessively. Mouni advises against oversharing about ex-partners, as it can potentially bother the current partner and hinder the growth of a relationship.

Don’t Overthink!

Overanalysing every aspect of a relationship can lead to unnecessary complications. Mouni encourages going with the flow, allowing connections to develop organically.

Don’t Forget to Have Fun:

Embrace the little joys in relationships. Having fun together strengthens the bond. As Mouni suggests, a touch of playfulness can be a powerful ingredient for a lasting and fulfilling connection.

‘Temptation Island India’ streams on JioCinema.

Ranbir hugs Alia in pic from Raha’s first b’day party

Mumbai– The pictures from the birthday party of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s bundle of joy — Raha — are out.

The couple celebrated the first birthday of their daughter with family and friends.

They posed happily with the chefs at Raha’s party.

A video of the birthday menu is also out on the Internet.

The party’s menu was crafted by The Private Chefs Club, and head chef Harsh Dixit shared a picture on Instagram stories of his team posing with Ranbir and Alia.

Ranbir can be seen hugging Alia in the picture.

The chef Harsh Dixit wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday Raha”.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan with sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan, as well as Mahesh Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor attended the bash.

Soni Razdan also took to her Instagram handle and shared the photos. However, there was one photo that caught our attention.

In the photo, she is seen posing with Neetu Kapoor.

Soni captioned the photo, ‘Don’t mess with us cause we’s d ganmas ok (sic)”.

In the photo, both Soni and Neetu are smiling.

She also sent birthday wishes to her granddaughter with a heartwarming message.

“Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You (pink heart emojis),” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Shubhangi Atre shares cherished Dhanteras memories; to buy gold for daughter

Mumbai– Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is known for her role as ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, shared her plans for auspicious occasion of Dhanteras this year, and said she makes practical purchases, revealing that she intends to buy gold for her daughter.

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10. It marks the arrival of Goddess Laxmi in the households, and it is believed that with the blessings of the goddess there is growth in the income opportunities.

Talking about the same, Shubhangi said: “Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali and holds great significance for us. I fondly recall how our entire family used to go shopping for gold and silver items on that day.”

“I prefer to make practical purchases that fulfil our needs, so this year, I intend to buy something in gold for my daughter, Ashi, such as a pair of earrings or an item she can use in the future. We will also have a puja at home, my daughter and I, to celebrate the occasion,” she shared.

The Kasturi fame actress added: “One of my most cherished Dhanteras memories is when my mother gifted me a pair of earrings. I had been admiring a specific pair at our local jewellery store, and to my surprise, my mom gave them to me as a Dhanteras gift.”

Meanwhile in the current track of the show, Ammaji (Soma Rathod) invites Pandit Aaramphal, the guruji of Pandit Ramphal (Saurabh Kaushik), to read horoscopes of Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour). After examining their nakshatra, Guruji advises Angoori to befriend her neighbour while Tiwari cleans up their colony.

In the modern colony, Tika (Vaibhav Mathur), Tilu (Salim Zaidi), Master (Vijay Kumar Singh), Doctor (Jeetu Gupta), and Prem (Vishwajeet Soni) discuss plans for cleaning and decorating the colony for Diwali. Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) reprimands Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) for joblessness, and to lift his spirit, Angoori suggests consulting their pandit to find a solution, who in turn advises Vibhuti to distance himself from his neighbour.

Following the pandit’s guidance, Angoori tries to flirt with Vibhuti, but he resists her advances. Tiwari diligently tackles the task of cleaning the colony. Meanwhile, to impress Goddess Lamxi, Anita is on a cleaning spree and disposes of a lot of waste, resulting in Tiwari getting exhausted cleaning it.

The show airs on &TV.

Rashmika thanks Big B for taking a stand for her: ‘I feel safe in country with leaders like you’

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose deepfake video went viral earlier, has expressed her gratitude to megastar Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her and demanding a legal action for those behind the doctored video.

Taking to her X, formerly called Twitter, the actress thanked Big B as she quoted his earlier tweet. She wrote, “Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you.”

Reacting to the video, Big B had tweeted, “Yes this is a strong case for legal (sic).”

Earlier, taking a strong stance against the viral deepfake video of her, Rashmika penned a long note on social media.

She wrote, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

“Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,” she added.

Mrunal Thakur supports Rashmika Mandanna after her deepfake video goes viral

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur on Tuesday came out in support of Rashmika Mandanna, over the deepfake video of the latter, that went viral on the social media, and said “shame on people who resort to such things”.

Mrunal also lauded Rashmika for speaking up, and addressing this issue.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mrunal wrote a note, which read as: “Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there is no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you Rashmika Mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent.”

“Everyday there are morphed, edited videos of female actors floating around on internet zooming into inappropriate body parts. Where are we heading as a community, as a society? We may be actresses in the “limelight” but at the end of the day each one of us are human. Why aren’t we talking about it? Don’t remain silent, now is not the time,” the note added.

Earlier, taking a strong stance against the viral deep fake video of her, Rashmika had penned a long note on social media, and said: “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deep fake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

“Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,” she added.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also took a stand for his ‘Goodbye’ co-star Rashmika, and demanded a legal action in the matter.

Meanwhile, on the work front Rashmika has ‘Animal’, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in her kitty. (IANS)